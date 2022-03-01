The "odd couple" in fiction is a trope that gets repeatedly wielded for a reason; there's something commonplace yet comforting about two people whose lives, habits, preferences could not be more different and who have to work together, in spite of what may serve as points of conflict, to achieve their shared objective. That's the distilled premise of Minx, the upcoming HBO Max comedy series created by Ellen Rapoport and starring Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond as the aforementioned pair at philosophical odds — but their collective goal is creating the first erotic magazine for women, in a '70s-era landscape where the glossies are, more often than not, intended to either draw the gaze of the stay-at-home matron or drive others in objectifying the female body. The titular magazine envisioned by a young, personally-motivated feminist (Lovibond) who teams up with a low-budget publisher (Johnson) aims to break through the stark divide in the industry, offering up issues that readers would want to buy for the articles as well as the nudie photos that cater more to fantasy and imagination rather than simply letting it all hang out. Not only is it a delightfully raunchy comedy, but the glimmers of sincerity that are slowly teased out over the course of the season — not to mention the wildly entertaining supporting cast — make it a series well-worth tuning in for.

Lovibond's character Joyce is presented as our avenue into this world of reshaping female desire; by her own admission, she's had the dream of publishing a feminist magazine to offset the current landscape of content aimed at women since she was a little girl. Her biggest daydreams involve accepting Pulitzers for her imaginary mag's legacy and being close personal friends with Gloria Steinem herself, but when it comes to successfully pitching her ideas in front of the largely male-dominated publishing industry, she can't get anyone to take her seriously. Enter Doug Renetti (Johnson), who sits at the head of Bottom-Dollar Publications — the company behind the types of soft-core magazines that Joyce doesn't even remotely want to be affiliated with. Doug, however, is intrigued by Joyce's idea; he's been trying to aim his sights on a different readership demographic in an effort to boost sales, and he thinks that starting up a new publication primarily aimed at women is the secret to expanded success.

Lovibond's approach to Joyce is wide-eyed and somewhat bordering on real-world naivety, though not lacking in genuine charm; she's very outspoken about her second-wave feminist beliefs, to the point where she's willing to lecture a catcaller at a construction site about his behavior, but the show doesn't eternally position her in the role of being right in her approach to smashing the patriarchy. In fact, it's through working with Doug — someone who only seems like a misogynist at first blush — as well as with the rest of his Bottom-Dollar crew, that Joyce finds some of her biggest preconceived notions about what constitutes feminism most directly (and rightfully) challenged. There's no coincidence that she becomes a more winning character when she starts to surrender her tight grip of ownership around the concept of what Minx is, which in turn allows the magazine to become the best version it can possibly be.

In contrast to Joyce's pussy-bow blouses and slightly more conservative views on casual nudity, Johnson is playing the type of role that feels tailor-made for him — a gruff, blunt, beardy figure with tousled hair and pinky rings who keeps a cigar permanently clenched between his teeth and is forever forgetting to button his shirts up all the way. He's a walking dichotomy in his professional life, a publisher of R-rated magazines that boast topless ladies on nearly every page who has also hired women as part of his trusted inner circle at the Bottom-Dollar office.

Although it's Joyce with whom Doug does the most on-screen sparring, the scenes in which his character's true vulnerability really shines through are in the quieter moments between him and his secretary Tina (Idara Victor) — who is poised less like a type of assistant and more like the right-hand of the company as the season progresses. In fact, at many points, Doug implicitly trusts Tina to make executive decisions on his behalf, as well as to guard the most sensitive secrets in regard to the reality of Bottom-Dollar's financial situation. It's not entirely apparent whether the two of them have had a romantic relationship in the past or could very well be gearing up towards one in the future, but there's no denying that their interactions are laced with a very clear degree of tension that may or may not be acted on.

Minx successfully veers much closer to resembling a workplace series solely by the strength of its ensemble cast; the show drops the buttoned-up Joyce into a world inhabited by free-thinking, unashamed personalities, and the results are comedic gold to be mined. Jessica Lowe's Bambi, while mostly known for posing naked within the pages of some of Bottom-Dollar's most profitable titles, has bigger aspirations on the administrative side in terms of publishing this new magazine — and has a knack for the erotic when it comes to shaping the naughtier side of Minx, always ready with an innuendo-filled title for a new article or an idea for a photoshoot theme. Photographer Richie (Oscar Montoya) lends his own artistic insight to staging the images that are meant to both serve as an appreciation of the nude form and potentially even titillate Minx's growing audience by extension. There's local firefighter Shane (Taylor Zakhar Perez), who gets the gig of the magazine's first centerfold and attracts Joyce's attention for more than his nonchalant willingness to strip down in front of a camera. Even Joyce's older sister Shelly (Lennon Parham) becomes part of the team in helping to craft the end product, offering some surprising insights of her own about female pleasure from the married-with-children perspective.

There are, of course, many obstacles that arise along the way in turning Minx from Joyce's long-time childhood dream to a real ink-and-page magazine — including more than a few legal hurdles to clear, which both Joyce and Doug want to take different approaches to, not to mention Bottom-Dollar's unexpected Mafia ties that could throw a wrench into their ability to distribute the mag to a wider audience. But even the most dramatic elements over the course of the season are always delivered with a generous helping of humor, keeping the show from venturing too far into joyless territory. After all, this is a series in which there's a very early montage dedicated to spotlighting below-the-belt equipment in all its various forms, shapes, sizes, lengths, and girths — and in the most celebratory approach possible. Though Minx could yet run the risk of being too frothy in execution, especially when it comes to resolving certain storylines and sidestepping conflict in favor of more comedy, there's still something revitalizing about a TV show inherently rooted in themes of desire, sexuality, and unapologetic enjoyment of the risqué.

Rating: A-

Minx premieres March 17 on HBO Max.

