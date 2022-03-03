HBO Max has just released a new trailer and key art for its scintillating new series Minx ahead of its premiere later this month and...well, you'll want to look at it for yourself. The story of Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest, if overly pedantic feminist activist looking to publish a feminist magazine in 1970s California, the series take a turn for the strange when she teams up with Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), a low-rent publisher, to produce the world's first erotic magazine for women.

As the trailer shows, the naive and overzealous Joyce is turned down by a number of (male) publishers before running into the streetwise and rough around the edges Doug, one of the Valley's most prolific porn purveyors. The two soon come up with the idea for a sugarcoated way of disseminating Joyce's feminist rhetoric — the sugarcoating being naked men, of course. Soon Joyce's life is turned upside down as she finds herself in the crosshairs of a culture war and enjoying her life in the world of pornographic publications.

Dubbed "the porn queen of Pasadena" in the trailer, Joyce struggles to acclimate to the grimy, low-rent life of publishing an adult magazine, going through model try-outs, being dubbed too "brainy" for their operation by her fellow coworkers, and even accidentally ending up in business with the mob. All that aside, though, Joyce slowly comes to accept the success her magazine has accrued, changing the conversation around women's sexuality forever.

Also starring in the series are Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. Ellen Rapoport serves as creator, showrunner, and executive producer, alongside Johnson, Paul Feig, Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Karlin and Goldenberg also directed the pilot of the series.

Minx will premiere on HBO Max on March 17, with two new episodes premiering each week through April 14. Until then, you can slip on some polyester pants, tie up your grooviest set of rollerblades and check out the new trailer below:

