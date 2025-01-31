True crime documentaries have a unique way of swaying audiences. They combine their real-life events with the psychological intrigue of storytelling that offers a mirror to society. When suspenseful—arguably the genre's hallmark—they delve into a world that shows the darker side of human nature. The 2020 documentary Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad takes the path that foretells its ending while amplifying the genre's suspense to an almost unbearable degree. Delving into the familiar kidnapping territory, it is a documentary that tells the true story of agony experienced by family members during negotiations that led to the release of the American expatriate Thomas Hargrove, who was kidnapped in 1994 by Colombia's FARC guerrilla group while working in the country (FARC eventually became a registered political party in Colombia).

As if living through the horrors of Groundhog Day, Miracle Fishing captures the numbing monotony of the Hargrove family's ordeal. Each day, the family is faced with the same anxieties of negotiating with kidnappers, hoping for good news, and going through the agonizing uncertainty of their kin's captivity. The documentary is crafted from home videos shot by Miles Hargrove, a college student in his twenties when his father's 11-month abduction occurred. The documentary combines Miles' raw footage filmed over the period with post-audio interviews of protagonists conducted nearly a quarter of a century later. Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad is pure in its rawness, depicting a heart-stopping and profoundly authentic story.

'Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad' Is a Powerful Tale of Resilience and Community in a Family's Darkest Hour

Miles Hargrove's filmmaking chops earned through hard work, including attending training, helped him create an unforgettable experience for not only his family but for the world through the documentary. Miracle Fishing offers a unique firsthand narration of Tom's family's affliction that intricately captures human resilience and courage. Miles Hargorve's ingenuity shines from the very beginning of the film with a display of his family's globetrotting venture that connects the audience with his world. Some might view this as a long-winding path into the intense parts of the documentary, but it is the perfect setting for the storm ahead in the documentary.

Through the documentary's characters, Miles Hargrove depicts how his father's kidnapping became an affair worth global interest that warranted communal and social capital. There's Tom's family, neighbors, former victims, and a powerful connection that their community built being part of the ordeal. Susan Hargrove, Thomas Hargrove's wife and Miles' mother, is at the center of the film, representing both the quiet heroism of a resilient partner who does everything to rescue the love of her life and a distraught victim of a heinous crime. She is shielded by a supportive network that provides tense, piecemeal descriptions of Tom's situation, delving into the family's strategy, desperation, and unwavering spirit to conquer the unknown, which makes for an intriguing suspenseful tale despite revealing its ending earlier on.

