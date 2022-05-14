Once upon a time in Milan, an old woman found a wailing baby in a cabbage patch. In dire times for the country, she lovingly raised this baby and taught him about the world, and so he went out into life a jolly, happy young man. It sounds like something out of a child’s storybook or a Hayao Miyazaki movie, which is why one might not expect to find it in the oeuvre of Vittorio De Sica, one of the preeminent figures of the influential Italian Neorealist film movement that's frequently heralded by filmmakers like Martin Scorsese. Miracle in Milan, the film in question, is an unexpectedly sweet treat amidst a batch of sour delicacies that were designed to put a tear in your eye. Instead of the emotional wallop that one could expect from these movies, Miracle in Milan is astoundingly upbeat, even hopeful. Although it features many thematic and stylistic aspects trademarked by the movement, it takes a complete tonal detour, using magic to conjure up hope at a time when audiences needed it. Not too different from the final moments of Sean Baker's The Florida Project, Miracle in Milan uses flourishes of the fantastical to allow its troubled characters to escape from their woes.

Helmed by filmmakers like Roberto Rossellini and Luchino Visconti, these neorealist films were birthed from the ashes of World War II during a time in which Italy was undergoing tremendous social change. At the time, the movement was monumental, especially considering it used techniques that were entirely unorthodox in Hollywood. They were often shot on-location (instead of on fabricated sets), often on the streets of Italian towns and cities, and they typically utilized nonprofessional and unknown actors instead of big-name stars.

While the films served as snapshots of a very specific moment in world history, they also managed to drastically alter the conceptions of how a film could be made. In fact, their influence continues to last through the decades, in films like Charles Burnett’s Killer of Sheep, Kelly Reinhardt’s Wendy and Lucy, and Courtney Hunt’s Frozen River. Even Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma has some echoes of Italian Neorealism in its DNA. Focusing frequently on the poverty caused by the country’s economic collapse, these movies were often depressing, and (as the name of the movement suggests) very realistic. De Sica’s own Bicycle Theives, one of the finest films ever made, is unrelenting in its effort to break hearts.

Looking at Bicycle Theives and Umberto D., the two movies that chronologically bookend Miracle in Milan in De Sica’s filmography, it seems almost unimaginable that the guy was able to make something so cheerful during this time period. He’d made comedies prior, Maddalena, Zero for Conduct and Teresa Venerdì being a couple, but Miracle in Milan is singular in its indulgence in the magical. The movie follows the orphan Totò (Francesco Golisano), about a decade after his adopted mother Lolotta’s (Emma Gramatica) death, prancing about an impoverished neighborhood of Milan with an everlasting smile. He’s the kind of fellow that says good morning to everybody he meets and means it. Why is he so happy when everybody else is so miserable? He insists life is beautiful, cheering up neighbors whose physical ailments make their lives more difficult, rescuing an acquaintance from a suicide attempt. Totò is the resident optimist, and it’s with an unvanquishable cheer that he spends his time in the film.

Totò’s happiness is crucial to the film’s lighthearted tone, but so is its humor. Though about people suffering from misfortune, there’s plenty to laugh at, and fortunately De Sica and his fellow screenwriters (led by Cesare Zavatti, who cowrote twenty pictures with De Sica) know better than to laugh at the misfortune. The characters are lovable...even the grouches. There are plenty of moments that recall the brilliant visual comedy of Charlie Chaplain or others of the silent era. Frozen stiff in the unsheltered air, men stomp excitedly in the small patch of sunlight escaping through the clouds. When the sunlight moves, the men follow, still all huddled together in a tight unit. When two high-rollers squabble over a price, they quickly succumb to mere barks, a gag highlighting the mindlessness of their argument.

Though the film takes an upbeat approach to the otherwise somber neorealist movement, so much of it also lands in the same thematic pool as its relatives. In Umberto D., the titular protagonist (Carlo Battisti) is an impoverished elderly man struggling to survive in the coldhearted streets of postwar Rome. He, along with his fellow geriatric retirees, participate in street demonstrations to demand a raise in their pensions. They don’t end up getting it: this is a Neorealist film, remember? As Umberto struggles to survive, his beloved canine Fliike by his side (one of the best boys in all of cinema), the film remains reluctant to give the poor fellow a break. One unfortunate mishaps follows another, and it’s mostly because of the indifference of those around him that his struggling continues so severely.

Umberto could easily be one of the residents in Miracle in Milan. So could Antonio (Lamberto Maggiorani), the hero of Bicycle Theives. There are plenty of gentlemen residing there that are just like them. They’re just regular, every-day people. Many of them can’t catch a break—maybe their back is an agony, their eye is squinted, or they just want a warm coat. For the most part, they have simple wishes, as seen in the cheerful little tune they sing en masse a couple of times throughout the film: “all we need’s a little bit of ground to live and die on/all we ask for is a pair of shoes, some socks, and a bit of bread/that’s all we need to believe in tomorrow,” they sing in defiance of their circumstances.

For about two-thirds of the movie’s runtime, the plot relies on believable though unlikely events that preserve them from their demise. A wealthy, scheming businessman named Signor Mobbi (Guglielmo Barnabò) comes to purchase the land the folks have built their community upon, but ultimately changes his mind when he realizes their living state and the humanist similarities between them all (“because my hand has got five fingers, and so has his!”). Later, when digging for water, some of the men strike oil. It’s enough for them to all conceivably be taken care of—maybe not rich, perhaps, but certainly wealthy enough to escape their poverty.

Here, though, is where things shift. When a scheming resident of the town (Paolo Stoppa) sees an opportunity, he leaks the information to Signor Mobbi, who promptly returns with the intention of purchasing the oil-soaked land and evicting all those who live there. Earlier in the film, when Mobbi first arrives, he and his men turn up tuxedoed and top-hatted, exiting their glistening new cars with the leisure of being financially secure. It’s a fantastic contrast to see the grubby-looking residents living in their ramshackle neighborhood juxtaposed against these rich men that are so far removed they might as well be extraterrestrial aliens. It’s a contrast that continues once Mobbi returns, and this image establishes one of the core themes often found in the neorealist films: economic inequality

In practically any other neorealist film, the impoverished would have little to no luck escaping their living conditions. Breaking free from the shackles of their poverty would be next to impossible, and the film would highlight the perseverance of these folks as the futility of their attempts become all too clear. Only, Miracle in Milan isn’t one of these movies. It doesn’t want to remind you of the truth. It wants to help you escape from it.

Once Totò receives a magical dove from an angelic manifestation of his late adopted mother, he becomes able to grant any wish, no matter how impractical. Many of the men ask for material things (fur coats, a radio, a million lira), and—ta-da!—Totò makes it happen presto. It’s something that these men could really only dream about. Notice how they don’t really ask for anything too severe (minus the million, million, million, million, lira one guy hilariously asks for). Generally, they’re alright. They're not too miserable in their circumstances.

Thanks to Totò and his divine poultry, when Mobbi, aided by a thuggish police force, throw smoke bombs at the residents, the impoverished Milanese are suddenly able to blow the smoke back at their attackers. When the police try to hose the residents out, the residents are given impenetrable black umbrellas, and so once again they’re saved. The film continues in this manner for a short while, with the allegorical Powers That Be outright failing at their attempt to crush the Everyman. The factors that cause one handful of people to prosper why such a larger portion struggles under the unbearable weight of impoverishment are suddenly less important than they once were.

The key to the film’s gateway to optimism lies in the fantastical. While a magical fowl sent from heaven isn’t exactly something worth hoping for, the allegorical power of the bird remains: miracles, even if not literally heaven-sent, can happen. An unexpected change of heart, a job given against the odds, spontaneous generosity from a stranger, these are the things that can turn a life around. Totò’s supernatural ability to satisfy any demand à la a magical genie is something reserved for fantasy, but the young man’s unconquerable sense of hope and optimism is very much something of our world.

That’s what makes Miracle in Milan so magical, aside from all the actual magic. It’s able to turn something dreadfully negative and spin it in the direction of optimism. Totò is an altruist of the most admirable breed, somebody who grants the wishes of everybody else before his own. He wants other people to be taken care of, even happy. The magic serves the purpose of allowing the selfless Totò to aid the others in indulging their wishes. What is impossible becomes possible. Through magic, what was once too outlandish to even wish for becomes something immediately attainable. Thus, hope persists. Even if not through literal magic, hope allows one to continue. Things could become better tomorrow, or next week, or next year.

At the end of the film, when the residents of the shabby town are taken prisoner by the police force, it’s Totò’s kindness and good intentions that save the day. He receives the dove once again, after it is taken away by two angels that are seemingly dissatisfied with the young man’s utterly liberal policy of granting any and every wish. Just like that, the police carriages fall apart like set pieces, and the people are free again. The fact that they were even arrested in the first place (for doing little more than defending their home) seems unimportant. Everybody grabs a broomstick and, as the title states, miraculously flies away to safety, “towards a kingdom where Good Day means Good Day,” as a title card suggests.

Herein lies the film’s brilliance. By allowing its characters the inexplicable powers of magic, it allows its characters—and thus, its audience—to escape from their cruel realities. Unlike Umberto D. or Bicycle Theives, which both end on melancholic notes that don’t rescue their protagonists from their economic suffering, Miracle in Milan provides hope. The magical elements of the film give weight to the concepts of perseverance and kindness, since these things do pay off in one way or another. It’s a movie that sets itself up like a lighthearted version of its downtrodden relatives in the neorealist movement, but then it suddenly shifts towards a miraculously hopeful ending. It tells us that, even in the worst situations, things can get better. Having faith in yourself and the goodwill of others might just aid in pulling you out of the slump that you once couldn’t seem to escape. Miracle in Milan tells us that things can get better and that they just might.

