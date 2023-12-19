The Big Picture Richard Attenborough delivers an absolutely delightful performance as Santa Claus in the 1994 remake of Miracle on 34th Street.

Attenborough's portrayal of Santa is filled with unyielding optimism and a deep reverence for the Christmas season.

Attenborough's infectious smile and laughter as Santa make him a joyous and happy character throughout the entire film.

As far as most Christmas movies go, it's hard to think of any role that is more coveted than jolly ole' Saint Nick himself, Santa Claus. There have been so many actors to play him in cinema and television over the years, each one bringing something new to the table. Picking one and crowning him the best Santa Clause ever to grace the screen is a difficult task, as there are so many to pick from. There's the lovable Mickey Rooney in the stop-motion origin story in Santa Claus is Coming to Town, the hysterical Tim Allen in Disney's The Santa Clause trilogy, the immensely caring Paul Giamatti in the lighthearted rivalry of Fred Claus, and many, many more to choose from.

We left out a pretty significant movie in Santa's long filmography, that being the oh-so-iconic holiday classic from 1947, Miracle on 34th Street. One of the many reasons why the classic works so well is Edmund Gwenn's performance as Kris Kringle, proving the skeptical characters within the film that he is indeed the real Santa. It's a wonderful film. However, it's not the movie we're talking about today. As amazing as Edmund Gwenn is, the only person who can give the original interpretation a run for it's money. That person is the incomparable Richard Attenborough, who played the part to cinematic perfection in the 1994 remake of Miracle on 34th Street.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) A lawyer and a little girl must prove that a man claiming to be Santa Claus is the real thing. Release Date November 18, 1994 Director Les Mayfield Cast Richard Attenborough , Elizabeth Perkins , Dylan McDermott , J.T. Walsh , Mara Wilson , Robert Prosky , James Remar Rating PG Runtime 114m Main Genre Holiday

What Is 1994's 'Miracle on 34th Street' About?

Produced and written by Home Alone creator John Hughes and directed by Encino Man filmmaker Les Mayfield, the 1994 version of Miracle on 34th Street more or less follows the same plot of the 1947 original. For reasons unknown to us, Kris Kringle (Richard Attenborough) has decided to walk among the general population of New York City during Thanksgiving. When he kindly shows how to be a proper Santa during the Cole's Thanksgiving Day Parade (which is supposed to be the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade but the company wouldn't sign off on it), Kringle finds himself becoming the famed department store's Santa.

Kringle ends up being incredibly popular with the store's younger attendees, particularly with the daughter of one of the store's executives, Susan (Mara Wilson). However, to some of the more Grinch-like adults, they see Kringle's performance as Santa as being a bit too convincing, thinking that he's a delusional and unstable man who genuinely thinks he's a fictional character. As a result, Kringle is taken to court, but with the help of young Susan, her executive mother Dorey (Elizabeth Perkins), and their family friend and lawyer Bryan (Dylan McDermott), Santa is able to prove to the New York judicial system that he is who he says he is beyond a reasonable doubt. With that, Santa retires from his brief volunteer work at Cole's to go back to doing what he does best - bringing joy and wonder to all the children of the world.

Richard Attenborough Is an Absolute Delight in 1994's 'Miracle on 34th Street'

Sir Richard Attenborough is a filmmaking icon who requires no introduction. Movie fans will undoubtedly instantly recognize him as the man behind the overzealous philanthropist Dr. John Hammond from the Jurassic Park franchise. In a role that could essentially be described as an overly ambitious and misguided Walt Disney, Attenborough's portrayal of Dr. Hammond is one filled with absolute excitement and wonder, despite not understanding that bringing dinosaurs into a new timeline may have unforeseen consequences. In addition to other significant acting roles like in The Great Escape, Attenborough was also a massively successful director, having helmed Oscar-nominated hits like Gandhi and Chaplin.

Dr. John Hammond from Jurassic Park alone makes Richard Attenboroguh an absolutely flawless choice to play a legendary figure like Santa Claus. He puts his years of acting experience to phenomenal use here, with the unyielding optimism that made his Jurassic Park character feel naive instead feels remarkably in character for Saint Nick. Right from the get-go, Attenborough's Santa isn't immediately portrayed as this remarkably fantastical figure. He initially appears as a kindly elderly man visiting New York from Great Britain, but it's clear that he has a deep level of reverance for the Christmas season and the famous icon associated with it.

Throughout the entire film's runtime, the Santa we follow in 1994's Miracle on 34th Street is so joyous and happy almost all the time, with Attenborough's incredible smile and laughter being infectious enough to make even Ebenezer Scrooge get a happy feeling without a visit from three ghosts. Really the only time in the film where we see Santa get upset or angry is when he spots the intoxicated Santa performer during the parade. Even that anger, though, seems a bit justified given the real Santa is thinking about the children. He's a Santa where he is greatest strength is also his greatest flaw. His keen ability to see the good in people, regardless of the circumstances, inspires hope and happiness in good-mannered people, but also makes him vulnerable to those who wish to exploit and manipulate him. For the purposes of the film's storytelling, that's another big plus, as it makes Santa a fallible and vulnerable character whose thoughts and desires are much more relatable.

One scene in particular really illustrates the brilliant characterization of the film's take on Santa and Richard Attenborough's performance is towards the film's start, where Santa is still working at Cole's. While on the job, he gets to meet a young girl named Sami (Samantha Krieger). Sami is deaf, and as such, she doesn't get the opportunity to talk to mall Santas as the vast majority of them aren't fluent in American Sign Language. Thankfully, as a magical figure, Santa is fluent in all languages, and he gives the young lady an unforgettable experience when he starts talking to her via ASL. The feel-good emotions the sequence exudes encapsulates why Attenborough is such a perfect Santa. Much like the figure he's bringing to life, he's a symbol that simple acts of kindness can become contagious and make even the saddest times just a little bit brighter.

