Films are most accurately (and often, most fairly) judged on the version that was first made widely available upon its initial theatrical release. While re-releases, re-issues, and subsequent editions may change certain elements, a film’s initial theatrical cut represents the specific time and era in which it was conceived. Some films’ reputations have changed significantly as the result of changes made upon re-releases; the controversial changes to the “Special Editions” of the Star Wars original trilogy were divisive among fans, but director’s cuts like Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather: Part III received more positive reactions that the initial cuts.

The process of adding color to classic black-and-white films remains a divisive practice among many movie fans. It’s a subject that tends to come up every year around the holidays, as the 1947 Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street was among the first films to ever be affected by these changes.

What Is ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ About?

Miracle on 34th Street takes place in (what was at the time of its release) modern-day New York City, where the holidays have been increasingly commercialized. Rival department stores Macy’s and Gimbels compete for the attention of New York’s shoppers as they compete to earn the most from their stores’ end-of-the-year sales. The holiday spending season kicks off with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the hardworking event director Doris Walker (Maureen O’Hara) is keen to make the yearly ceremony a memorable one. Although Doris is initially flabbergasted when she can’t find an actor to pose as “Santa Claus” for the end of the parade, she stumbles upon a joyous, enigmatic man who calls himself “Kris Kringle” (Edmund Gwenn, in a performance that earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor).

Kris appears to have a somewhat “magical quality” of being able to connect with children, and Doris is keen to hire him back for additional visits. As Doris begins spending more time with Kris, she begins to suspect that his persona isn’t exactly what it seems; Kris believes himself to be Santa Claus. Doris worries about the impact that this will have on her young daughter, Susan (Natalie Wood). Doris is divorced and has raised Susan to only have “realistic” expectations about what she should expect from the world. This includes a childhood without imagination, and Doris worries that Kris might encourage Susan to start believing in things like magic and destiny, which she knows from personal experience simply don’t exist.

However, Doris begins to have additional issues when Kris’ aptitude for “fixing” the unfair things he sees in his daily job at Macy’s leads him to make observations about the company’s leading psychological consultant, Granville Sawyer (Porter Hall). Taken aback by Kris’ frank remarks about his position and life, Sawyer deems Kris to be insane, leading to a public relations nightmare for both Susan and Macy’s. With the help of her neighbor (and aspiring romantic partner) Fred Gailey (John Payne), Susan is forced to (legally) answer a question that children have pondered ever since they were young: does Santa Claus truly exist?

Why ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ Was Colorized

Miracle on 34th Street is one of the greatest Christmas films ever made; its simple message warns against the evils of commercialism and suggests that the real “meaning of Christmas” can’t be found in any one gift. The true value of the holidays is getting to spend time with those that you care about, and Doris learns that the commercialization of the holiday season has caused her to forget that. The plastic, fake notion of festivity that she sees at work won’t make her truly happy. Ironically, Miracle on 34th Street was among the first films to ever be “colorized,” a process that many film fans would argue adds an unneeded “plasticity” to films that were already classics. Colorization is often a process that does not take into account the opinions of the original filmmakers and creative team; it’s also wholly unnecessary for films that most audiences were introduced to as a black-and-white version.

Miracle on 34th Street was an obvious choice for colorization, as it's a film that many film fans watch every year alongside other nostalgic favorites like White Christmas, or It’s A Wonderful Life. Miracle on 34th Street was first “colorized” in 1985 during an era when many older films were being reissued on home media services, as reported in the Los Angeles Times. In the 1992 book, Nitrate Won't Wait: A History of Film Preservation in the United States, the process of digitally remastering the film took Color Systems Technology, Inc. nearly five months to complete. The film was remastered once more in 1993 with THX sound ahead of its release on VHS and Laserdisc, and a DVD release that included both the original theatrical cut and the “colorized” version was released in 1999. The subsequent re-releases on Blu-ray, 4K, and streaming also include both versions of the film.

Is the ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ Colorization Any Good?

What makes the colorization of Miracle on 34th Street seem so odd is that audiences looking for a more “modern” version of the story could have easily turned to the various remakes that already existed. A 1955 television remake failed to make a splash with fans of the original, but the film received a more significant reinterpretation in 1994 thanks to a new version penned by John Hughes. The 1994 remake starred Richard Attenborough as Kris, Elizabeth Perkins as Doris, and Mary Wilson as Susan; while the star-studded cast certainly did their roles justice, the film only earned moderately positive reviews. The 1994 remake isn’t necessarily bad, but it just seems unnecessary when the original film already exists.

Miracle on 34th Street is one of those rare “perfect movies,” and like It’s A Wonderful Life or The Shop Around The Corner, it has become a yearly tradition for many households. The colorization process may attract some modern audiences to the material, considering that not everyone necessarily enjoys watching black-and-white cinema. However, colorization doesn’t add anything to Miracle on 34th Street; it’s a film about simple pleasures, so perhaps it's best enjoyed in its original version.

