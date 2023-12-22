The Big Picture Miracle on 34th Street is a heartwarming and festive film that has stood the test of time, despite being criticized by the National Legion of Decency.

Maureen O'Hara's portrayal of Doris Walker, a divorced businesswoman, is a groundbreaking and ahead-of-her-time performance.

The film's success and enduring popularity have solidified its status as a holiday classic, while also highlighting its feminist themes.

Christmas is fast approaching, and with it comes the insatiable desire to don your favorite wooly jumper, pour yourself a mug of hot cocoa, and indulge in the ample Christmas-themed movies we’ve all enjoyed a million times before. One of the most vital is Miracle on 34th Street, the 1947 comedy-drama that seems tailor-made for wintry delights. The film recounts the delightful tale of Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn), a charitable old man who becomes the focus of a courtroom battle after declaring himself the real Santa Claus. What follows is some of the most brazenly sentimental filmmaking you’ll ever see, relishing in the festive spirit with such glee that even Ebenezer Scrooge would find himself cracking a smile.

Put simply, it’s one of the sweetest films ever made… but not everyone was a fan. The most vocal detractor was the National Legion of Decency, a Catholic organization that denounced Miracle on 34th Street as “morally objectionable” due to its depiction of divorce, with the cause of this ire being the film’s protagonist, Doris Walker (Maureen O'Hara). Considering that this same progressive treatment has seen the film attract considerable retrospective acclaim, it’s a strange criticism to reflect upon.

Miracle on 34th Street Release Date June 11, 1947 Director George Seaton Cast Maureen O'Hara , John Payne , Edmund Gwenn , Gene Lockhart , Natalie Wood , Porter Hall Rating G Runtime 96 Main Genre Comedy Writers George Seaton , Valentine Davies Tagline Capture the spirit of Christmas with this timeless classic!

Who Does Maureen O’Hara Play in ‘Miracle on 34th Street’?

Although the mystery concerning Kris Kringle’s identity is what most people associate with Miracle on 34th Street, it’s the plotline concerning Maureen O'Hara’s character that forms the emotional heart of the narrative. The film wastes no time establishing her importance. O’Hara plays Doris Walker, a high-level executive at the Macy’s department store in New York City who has been tasked with singlehandedly directing the company’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. While this is occurring, Doris is also singlehandedly raising her young daughter, Susan (Natalie Wood), following the demise of her marriage some years earlier. The combined stress of these jobs would be analogous to torture to most people, but Doris is not most people. She’s an intelligent, independent, and highly successful woman who has built a tremendous life for herself, but even the greatest heroes aren’t above the occasional fault.

In Doris’s case, it’s her unfailing commitment to pragmatism that has seen her teaching Susan to not believe in Santa Claus. It’s easy to see why someone as headstrong as Doris would raise her child in this matter, but it also leaves Susan without an essential childhood experience. If only there was someone with a long beard and a red suit who could restore her faith in the unbelievable.

Related The Gary Cooper Western Considered “Morally Objectionable” The Gary Cooper Western was highly controversial by 1950s standards.

Looking back on Miracle on 34th Street, it’s astonishing how well the depiction of its lead heroine has aged. The Golden Age of Hollywood was a phenomenal time for cinema, but its tendency to promote a conservative image of American life can make it difficult for contemporary viewers to enjoy it on their own merits. Miracle on 34th Street does not have this issue. Doris Walker is a protagonist unlike any other from this period – a divorced businesswoman who is thriving in both her professional and private life, and who exhibits no desire to become dependent on a man. The most remarkable aspect is how little the film draws attention to its own progressivism. Doris isn’t the target of jokes by her male colleagues, nor is her lack of a husband portrayed as a weakness. Even when the film presents Doris with a stereotypical male love interest, attorney Fred Gailey (John Payne), her actions keep the relationship largely platonic, subverting our expectations for how a female character should react. Doris is an indispensable reason why Miracle on 34th Street continues to be a hit with critics and audiences. But in 1947, such praise was not shared by all…

The Film Was Criticized as “Morally Objectionable” Because of Its Portrayal of Divorce

Close

In the early decades of cinema, the lack of an official ratings system forced studios to self-regulate their productions. The Hays Code – a guideline of "don'ts" and "be carefuls" that was rigidly enforced across Hollywood from 1934 onwards – was the most successful attempt at this, but it didn’t go far enough for some demographics. One example was the National Legion of Decency, a Catholic group that would rate films on an A to C scale (the latter being reserved for works it condemned) depending on how acceptable its moral content was. These ratings were then passed to a membership who were under strict instructions to “remain away from all motion pictures except those which do not offend decency and Christian morality.” It was a rather unorthodox system, but one that quickly gained popularity among Catholic viewers. When it came time to review Miracle on 34th Street in 1946, the Legion shunned the film with a B rating, stating that it was “morally objectionable in part” as it “reflect[ed] the acceptability of divorce.” It was a common objection for the group – a 1959 list of all motion pictures classified by the National Legion of Decency mentions the word “divorce” 233 times – and had the potential to do serious harm to the film’s credibility.

It would have been easy for 20th Century Fox to dismiss what a glorified pressure group had to say about their film, but this strategy was fraught with risk. The Legion’s ratings were nonbinding, but its influence over millions of Catholic citizens – each of them a potential moviegoer – enabled it to hold considerable influence over Hollywood regardless. Throughout the organization's peak in the 1930s and 40s, there were numerous examples of studios reediting their films to keep them in the Legion’s good books. For instance, when they branded the 1940 romantic comedy This Thing Called Love with a C rating due to it opposing the “Christian concept of marriage”, Columbia Pictures deleted fifteen lines of dialogue to reduce its certificate (other examples include Lolita, A Streetcar Named Desire, and Duel in the Sun).

Miracle on 34th Street may have gotten off lightly with a B rating, but even that placed the film in risky territory – especially since its entire premise was centered around the most important celebration in the Catholic Church’s calendar. It must have been tempting to negotiate for a better rating, but ultimately, the decision was made to release Miracle on 34th Street unaltered.

The Condemnation Failed to Impact ‘Miracle of 34th Street’

Despite arriving in theaters amidst a potential backlash – not to mention having to contend with the inexplicable choice to release a Christmas-set film during the height of summer – Miracle on 34th Street was a tremendous success. Box office returns were four times above its $630,000 budget, while reviews praised it as “the freshest little picture in a long time.” Several months later, it received three Oscars at the 20th Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Edmund Gwenn (who, at the age of 71, became the ceremony’s oldest winner), alongside a nomination for Best Picture. If the supposedly dubious ethics of O’Hara’s divorcee character had deterred some viewers, clearly it hadn’t been enough to bother Fox. In the years that followed, Miracle on 34th Street’s popularity would inspire numerous continuations, including radio adaptations, a Broadway musical entitled Here’s Love, and a feature film remake in 1994 starring Richard Attenborough and Elizabeth Perkins. These adaptations, alongside the original’s enduring popularity, would remove all trace of controversy from the film’s orbit, allowing it to take its place as a festive classic unspoiled.

But what of Maureen O'Hara’s ahead-of-her-time performance as Doris Walker? Well, it became half the reason why Miracle on 34th Street is considered one of the greatest films of its decade. O’Hara may have been ignored by the Academy (far from the only time it would make this glaring error), but the legacy of her most recognizable character lives on. Doris is a feminine role model from a time that lacked such paragons, and the strength with which O’Hara portrayed her formed a crucial role in her subsequent recognition (exemplified in 2020 when The Irish Times named her as Ireland’s greatest actor, beating out Daniel Day-Lewis and Peter O'Toole). It’s still bizarre that one of cinema’s most kindhearted films was initially condemned for the very thing it is now praised for, but this is the nature of art. Films don’t change, but the world around them does. In the case of Miracle on 34th Street, it transformed it into not just a Christmas classic, but a feminist classic too.

Miracle on 34th Street is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video