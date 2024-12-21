For many, it’s not the holidays until they’ve seen at least one version of Miracle on 34th Street. It’s a classic story, so chock-full of holiday spirit and wonderful characters, it’s no wonder it’s been remade five times. But for most audiences, it’s the 1947 original that remains the best. Its iconic cast, and beautifully written script truly makes it the superior take on Kris Kringle’s heartwarming story. However, while the film is truly perfect, the John Hughes-produced 1994 remake does do one thing better than the film that inspired it; one that gives the film a great full-circle storyline, and gives audiences a well-designed yuletide villain.

1994’s ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ Makes a Massive Change

Beat for beat, the 1994 remake of Miracle on 34th Street does little to differentiate itself from the films that came before. By and large, it plays as a more simplistic take on the original, watering down the court proceedings and incorporating more fantastical elements. However, when it comes to a foil for Kris (played here by the legendary Richard Attenborough), the film makes a huge pivot.

The original version of Miracle on 34th Street, of course, sees Macy’s on-staff psychologist, Mr. Sawyer (Porter Hall), antagonizes Kris, which leads to the highly publicized trial. But the remake heads in a completely new direction, adding four villains with a much more deeply rooted scheme to the mix. This version sees a rival department store determined to put Kris’ employer (now called Coles instead of Macy’s) out of business. Deciding to use Kris as a way to do so, they target him by employing Tony Falacchi (Jack McGee). Tony is sacked from his role as Cole’s Santa Claus early in the film, after Kris exposes his drunkenness. While this introduction is lifted directly from the 20th Century Fox classic, bringing the fired Santa back gave the remake’s villains a dynamic that the original film can’t match.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’s Remake Creates a Stronger Villain Arc

Bringing Tony back into the fold and having him serve as a vengeful catalyst is one of the remake's smartest and strongest moves. While Sawyer is indeed a well-written and despicable villain, he lacks motivation in his disdain of Kris, outside of symbolism. He does a fine job representing the antithesis of Kris’ spirit of belief, while Tony’s motivation plays better from a literal standpoint. He’s just as dreadful as Sawyer, but the film is able to take his vile behavior to the next level. Part of what makes Tony such a strong villain is how realistic he is. His vengeful ways feel both motivated and disgusting at the same time. It also gives the movie a better arc for its antagonists. It makes for a better journey, one that carries straight through the film and is even sealed off with a more definitive ending (even if it feels more far-fetched than its predecessor).

1994’s Miracle on 34th Street may be a watered down version of the classic 1947 version, but in the case of its villains, the movie improved the story by leaps and bounds. It not only provides audiences with a stronger motivation, but a more linear storyline. The movie may not be the version everybody looks to watch throughout the holiday season, but it still deserves to be on Santa’s nice list for its efforts.

