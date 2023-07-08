The apocalypse is upon us, but this time, we'll welcome it. On July 10, the TBS original series Miracle Workers returns for its fourth season. This time, the anthology series is leaning into the Mad Max aesthetic, with the latest season officially titled Miracle Workers: End Times. Set against a post-apocalyptic background, End Times follows Sid and Freya, newlyweds who boldly go into their suburban lifestyle era, making roots in a small area known as Boomtown. However, things aren't as peachy as they'd hope, as they soon find themselves struggling to keep afloat. Despite anything life throws at them, the two continue through it all, supporting each other along the way.

Miracle Workers: End Times has had a bit of a rocky road heading into its premiere. Season 4 was originally meant to debut at the beginning of this year, with an initial release date set for January 16. Due to a programming overhaul at TNET, three TBS and TNT shows were delayed, including End Times, The Lazarus Project, and The Cube. The latter two have since premiered, with End Times gaining its new July release date at the end of May.

Now that Season 4 is just around the corner, we compiled a guide for the key returning cast members and who they play for Miracle Workers: End Times.

Daniel Radcliffe as Sid

Image via TBS

Daniel Radcliffe will play Sid, a road warrior who is newly married to Freya. While Sid loves Freya and is excited to begin the next step of their life together, he soon learns that even the apocalypse is no match for the challenges ahead. Soon into their suburban living, Sid and Freya struggle to make ends meet. So, Sid finds a new job at the junk shop, determined to make sure he and Freya can live a decent life. It might not be what he had in mind, but it'll help pay the bills (hopefully).

Daniel Radcliffe rose to stardom thanks to his leading role as Harry Potter in the movie franchise, a role for which he is most recognized. However, Radcliffe has since established himself as a versatile actor, more recently starring as "Weird Al" Yankovic for Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He is also known for features such as Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and the adaptation of Horns, among others. In television, he recurred in Netflix's new series Mulligan and has guest starred in shows including the freshly renewed Digman!, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, and more.

Geraldine Viswanathan as Freya Exaltada

Image via TBS

Geraldine Viswanathan plays the formidable Freya, a warlord, wasteland conquerer, and new homeowner. Like Sid, Freya is also surprised by the challenges of married life, but that doesn't stop her mayhem-geared heart. From what we've previously seen, Freya is more prone to worrying about her and Sid's financial woes. But there is just one small fact about her that also informs her sense of pride: her parents are in the extremely wealthy .001%. Now, whether Freya will ask for help is another thing, though she and Sid plan to work their troubles out on their own first.

Geraldine Viswanathan has been steadily growing her repertoire, starring in various shorts, features, and television shows. Along with Miracle Workers, she appeared in shows like Three Busy Debras, Sunday Morning All Star Hits! (S.M.A.S.H.!), and BoJack Horseman. In film, she's known for her roles in the recent Cat Person, as well as The Broken Hearts Gallery, Bad Education, and Blockers. Viswanathan has a couple of exciting upcoming projects as well, including Apple TV+'s The Beanie Bubble and Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls.

Steve Buscemi as Morris "The Junkman" Rubinstein

Image via TBS

Steve Buscemi takes on Boomtown's resident junk expert, Morris "The Junkman" Rubinstein. As his name implies, Morris owns and runs a junk shop, Boomtown's version of a pawn shop. Despite the circumstances of the entire world falling apart, Morris has created a strong business. He is confident and holds himself in high regard, proud of how he has expanded his junk empire and made a name for himself. Morris also doesn't really seem to care about his employees, more worried about his image and potential tax breaks. He is Sid's new employer and doesn't seem to take very kindly to him.

If you watch any movies or TV shows, chances are Steve Buscemi has popped up at some point. Throughout his career, Buscemi has become a household name, starring in everything from iconic films like Reservoir Dogs and The Big Lebowski to smaller indies such as The King of Staten Island, and animated features including The Boss Baby and Hotel Transylvania. In television, Buscemi is well-known for starring in HBO's Boardwalk Empire as Nucky Thompson. He appeared in various capacities for shows like The Sopranos, 30 Rock, Horace and Pete, and Portlandia, among others. Buscemi will next star in Vacation Friends 2.

Jon Bass as Scraps the War Dog

Image via TBS

Jon Bass plays the best boy of the cast, Scraps the War Dog. Scraps takes most things in stride, simply enjoying his life and finding the perks wherever he can, which includes free rein to nap whenever and relieve himself wherever. Scraps is the loyal war dog to Sid and Freya, who feed him, well, scraps whenever they can. It's unclear how long Scraps has been with the couple, but considering his relationship with them, it's likely he's been a part of their lives for quite some time.

Jon Bass has made the rounds in his career, most recently starring in the feature Among the Beasts, which was released earlier this year. He has held recurring and guest star roles in a variety of series, including Grey's Anatomy, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Super Pumped, and Room 104. Some of his other credits include Molly's Game, Baywatch (2017), and American Horror Story. His next upcoming project is the movie Bad Shabbos, which wrapped filming in December 2022.

Karan Soni as TI-90

Image via TBS

Karan Soni plays a kill-bot called TI-90 whose original purpose is to destroy humanity. With some strange things afoot in Boomtown, TI-90 may or may not be involved. Either way, he's not entirely menacing, as -- just like many humans -- he enjoys any excuse to party it up. And in a post-apocalyptic world, you take the fun where you can. TI-90 and Freya also become acquainted, with TI-90 struggling to comprehend the relationship between Freya and Sid.

Karan Soni has a healthy blend of television and feature roles under his belt, most recently starring in World's Best and lending his voice to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, Soni is arguably best known for playing Dopinder the taxi driver in the Deadpool movies. He will reprise the role for the upcoming Deadpool 3. In television, some of Soni's other credits include The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Karma's World, and Mira, Royal Detective. You may also recognize him from movies such as Not Okay, The People We Hate at the Wedding, Rough Night, and more.

Miracle Workers: End Times Guest Cast

Image via TBS

While that's everyone in the main cast of Miracle Workers: End Times, Season 4 will also feature Lolly Adefope (BBC's Ghosts) as a guest star. Adefope was part of the main cast in the first two seasons, appearing as Rosie in Season 1 and Maggie in Season 2. Erin Darke, who previously appeared in Season 3, is also reportedly back, this time playing a character called Holly. The full announced guest cast of Miracle Workers: End Times includes Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Paul F. Tompkins, and Lisa Loeb, among others.

Miracle Workers: End Times will premiere on TBS on July 10, 2023.