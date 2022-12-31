Miracle Workers, an anthology comedy series created by Simon Rich for TBS, is back again for another installment of uniquely eccentric charm. The first season saw us accompanying Craig (Daniel Radcliffe) and Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan) as low-ranking angels from the prayer answering department on a quest to save Earth from total annihilation. And in order to do so, they need to grant one of their most difficult miracles to date. Joining them on this dysfunctional quest is Steve Buscemi as a completely checked-out God and Karan Soni as Sanjay, his begrudgingly subservient assistant. Jon Bass is also part of the series as another recurring face in the anthology.

In Radcliffe's own words, from a GQ interview in which he breaks down his most iconic characters, "TBS have let us do one of the weirdest little shows on TV." Speaking of the new season specifically, he noted that they've "really taken some big swings in terms of high concept, weird jokes." So, what exactly does Miracle Workers have in store for us eager, returning fans? Equally, what are the draws for new viewers considering trying out the show? Find out everything you need to know about the irreverent, absurdist powerhouse below.

Miracle Workers: End Times will be available for streaming on TBS starting January 16, 2023, the perfect way to welcome in the New Year. Seasons 1 to 3 are already available to watch on TBS, HBO Max, Now TV and Sky Go, so we can only assume End Times will also be made available on those other platforms eventually as well. Chomping at the bit to watch? Satiate the urge with the next best thing in the meantime by checking out the season's trailer. This season will have 10 episodes, with the first episode releasing on January 16 and the remaining nine following weekly.

Watch the Miracle Workers: End Times Trailer

The first proper trailer for Miracle Workers: End Times was released on December 6, 2022. Before that, we also got two other clips, the first released in October and the second, a sneak peek, in November. The sneak-peek video shows Radcliffe's Sid finding out about Geraldine Viswanathan's character's parents for the first time. Check out the sneak peek below and the trailer in the player above.

What's the Plot of Miracle Workers: End Times?

So far, we've had desperately scrambling angels in a crumbling, corporate heaven; inadequate princes ruling over groveling peasants; and Wild West wagon riders braving treacherous voyages to the Oregon Trail. With such an eclectic array of characters and scenarios, it might seem near impossible to predict the kind of rabbit that the magicians in the Miracle Workers writer's room could produce from their top hat next. Luckily, Collider has the scoop.

Subtitled Miracle Workers: End Times, the fourth season is set in a post-apocalyptic, war-torn future. Sure to emulate the vast, desolate landscapes of Mad Max, all of which are inevitably overrun by ruthless warriors scrapping for survival, it's already clear this season will be an action-packed nail-biter. In the official trailer, we see Radcliffe (as Sid) surveying the lands with a pensive expression, solemnly recalling that "in the beginning, there was the boom." We can only assume that this was the origin of the apocalypse in this timeline. Geraldine Viswanathan is swiftly introduced as Freya in all her axe-swinging, ferocious glory, and it immediately becomes apparent that she and Sid are to be embroiled in yet another unconventionally endearing love story. In an exchange that evokes similarities to an iconic scene in the Studio Ghibli film Princess Mononoke, in which Ashitaka's only response to San putting a blade to his throat is "you're beautiful," Freya pins Sid, brands him "a tough little cockroach", then abruptly draws in for a kiss after a tension riddled stare down.

Navigating life as newlyweds in such a dog-eat-dog world is sure to pose a dozen complications, at the very least. Awash with outlandish bills and broken urine purifiers, life for Sid and Freya is anything but kittens and rainbows. From the sneak peek, we can also decipher that Freya's parents will pose as a central point of conflict for the couple; "part of the ultra wealthy, .001%," they "live in a Utopian city in the sky." This is absolutely a thousand worlds away from the conditions Sid and Freya are dealing with, so we can only assume this disconnect will be bound to cause friction.

Who's In the Miracle Workers: End Times Cast?

As expected, there'll be all the familiar, recurring faces returning. Radcliffe is a given, along with Viswanathan, Buscemi, Soni, and Bass. Radcliffe is, as mentioned previously, appearing as Sid, slowly learning married life isn't always bliss with his new wife Freya, played by Viswanathan. Buscemi will be playing Sid's boss as he takes up new employment in a desperate scramble to make ends meet. It's evident from the few seconds of interaction we're provided in the season trailer that this won't exactly be a harmonious union. Soni returns as a kill-bot with a penchant for partying and it's obvious that he and Freya are acquainted. In a brief exchange witnessed in the trailer, he doesn't seem to be able to wrap his head around Sid and Freya's compatibility, posing yet another force of reckoning in their newfound relationship. Bass is perhaps the most absurd character of all in this installment of the anthology, playing the couple's faithful war dog whom they dole spare scraps to whenever they can manage.

Furthermore, if past seasons are anything to go by, we're guaranteed to be peppered with a few more surprise cameos throughout. In the first season, we saw Stranger Things' John Paul Reynolds guest star as an incredibly pretentious YouTuber funded entirely by his father's fortune. Miles Robbins (Halloween) appeared in Season 2 as the inventor of the hole-in-the-ground toilet and Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars) showed up briefly in Season 3 as an opium-partaking victim of a horse kick who couldn't stop randomly spouting about hashtags. Endearingly eccentric as ever, Miracle Workers never disappoints with the surprise additions it has in store.

Confirmed so far as additional faces in Episode 1 are Thomas Forbes-Johnson (he previously appeared alongside Radcliffe in The Lost City) as Bifi, Ken Heang as Boomtown Resident, Jason Scott Jenkins (American Horror Story, Shameless) as Cyber Guard Leader, and Andre Johnson (Westworld, The Morning Show) as Scavenger. While this doesn't shed too much light on the significance of their roles, it definitely embellishes the world-building of the setting.

Who Are the Creators of Miracle Workers?

As mentioned already, Miracle Workers was created by Simon Rich and the seasons are primarily based on his short stories. Rich serves as an executive producer and writer on the show, with other producers including Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Jorma Taccone, Dan Mirk, and Paul Garnes. This season, the writers include Dan Mirk, Robert Padnick, Rob Klein, Ashley Wigfield, Dan Klein, Nora Winslow, Henry Michaels, Tommy Do, and Matt Walsh.