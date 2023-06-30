After a months-long delay since its initial release plan, TBS' Miracle Workers finally returns with Season 4, Miracle Workers: End Times, on July 10. The latest season of the anthology is set in a Mad Max-esque wasteland, where a small facet of civilization creates a new life in a post-apocalyptic world. Ahead of the show's return, TBS released a new clip.

The latest clip features Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) as he heads to his first day of a new job. What job could one possibly have in post-apocalyptic times? A junk collector, of course. As it happens, Sid will work for Morris "The Junkman" Rubinstein (Steve Buscemi), who takes junk very seriously -- even though Sid is just an "underprivileged wastelander" meant to be a way to give back to the community. Not to mention the tax break Morris gains from doing so. As Morris leads Sid through the shop, he asks how much Sid knows about the junk game. Sid has a pretty basic understanding, thinking it's just about "buying and selling a bunch of trash." At this, Morris clarifies that it's not trash. It's junk. An important distinction, especially considering Morris built up his business starting with his first rusty trombone, displayed proudly on the wall.

What Else to Expect From Miracle Workers: End Times

While the wonders of junk are enticing, End Times will delve a little more into Sid's life — personal and professional. On the personal side of things, the season will see him and his warlord wife Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan) struggle to acclimate to suburban life as newly-weds. Despite the challenges ahead, SId and Freya charge forward together, doing their best to find normalcy and support each other in their endeavors. An earlier clip also revealed that viewers will learn a little more about Freya's family when her incredibly wealthy parents pay her a visit. Based on the season trailer, it also seems that something dangerous may be afoot in Boomtown.

Miracle Workers was created by Simon Rich, with Season 1 adapted from his novel of the same name and Season 2 drawing upon his short stories. Seasons 3 and 4 ushered in new stories for the series. Additional cast includes Karan Soni as a kill-bot called TI-90, Jon Bass as Sid and Freya's "dog" Scraps, Thomas Forbes-Johnson, Andre Johnson, Ken Heang, Jason Scott Jenkins, and Erin Darke, among others.

Miracle Workers: End Times premieres Monday, July 10, on TBS. Watch the new clip below: