The single digit countdown to the apocalypse is on, as Miracle Workers: End Times gears up to premiere this coming Monday. The TBS anthology is set in a wasteland town for its fourth season, but life goes on for its characters in still pretty relatable ways — minus the whole end of the world part. As the End Times draw closer, TBS has been sharing sneak peeks at what to expect, and a new clip was recently released.

The latest sneak peek features newlyweds Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) and Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan) attending a swanky dinner with Sid's boss, Morris "The Junkman" Rubinstein (Steve Buscemi). Within the world of the series, Rubinstein is a wealthy man, and his home reflects that, as he has set up shop in what used to be "an authentic McManision from the 2020s." The ball pit is even still intact. Following a brief tour, Sid and Freya meet Morris' wife, Holly (Erin Darke), whom Sid mistakes as a ghost. She's just a hologram — or... a Hollygram.

End Times will primarily focus on Sid and Freya who face the all-too-real challenge of keeping up with their finances. Despite their excitement in starting a new chapter of their lives together, suburban living isn't what they initially expected. So, they must now learn to adjust to a more domestic life, with Sid taking a job at Morris' shop to keep the couple afloat. They will also get up to various hijinks with their war dog Scraps (Jon Bass) and Freya's party-loving kill-bot friend TI-90 (Karan Soni).

Image via TBS

Miracle Workers: End Times Is Already Off to a Solid Start

Season 4 has yet to premiere, but it has already received positive reviews, including from Collider's Ross Bonaime. Throughout its tenure thus far, Miracle Workers has been a relatively well-received show across the board, but End Times seems to be carrying the show to new heights. In his review, Bonaime praises this season's dark humor and how it blends with the topics at hand: "The way End Times plays with the conventions and the concepts of these sci-fi stories and the inherent darkness within them, and still makes this season funny and often sweet, is a testament to the writing and love for these existing tales." Additionally, he adds that End Times "is the most consistent and consistently hilarious season" that finds new ways to reinvent itself.

Miracle Workers: End Times will premiere its first two episodes on Monday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS. New episodes will release weekly every Monday. Watch the new clip below: