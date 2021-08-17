If you're a fan of the TBS original Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, you're going to want to check out this exclusive clip from tonight's brand new episode titled "Independence Rock". The clip features Steve Buscemi as Benny the Teen getting into a fight with someone dressed up as Uncle Sam. The town is celebrating the Fourth of July, and a man in an Uncle Sam costume is allowing children to sit on his lap while they tell him their Fourth of July wishes. But things take a hilarious turn when Benny confesses that he is there to kidnap the man.

Although Benny tries to negotiate a peaceful, non-violent kidnapping with his adversary, Uncle Sam instead refuses to "go down without a fight" and attacks Benny. The ensuing brawl is community-theater-level slapstick comedy which ends with Benny flipping Uncle Sam through a breakaway glass window. The confused children stare in horror as Benny insists that Uncle Sam is "just taking a nap" before he asks them to help him drag the body to another location.

If you grew up in the 90s, you're no doubt familiar with an old computer game also named Oregon Trail. Season 3 of TBS's original Miracle Workers makes several nods at the game, including people dying from disease, fording rivers, and making the eponymous trek to what they believe is a promise land. Additionally, it's highly likely that Buscemi's character Benny the Teen is a reference to a guest appearance he made long ago on the hit comedy 30 Rock. He played a private detective who dressed up as a teenager and tried to blend in at a local high school despite clearly being over the age of 50. His opening line "How do you do, fellow kids?" launched a thousand memes on the internet and is still fondly remembered to this day.

The newest episode of the show, "Independence Rock", airs tonight on TBS at 10:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT. Check out the hilarious clip below.

