Geraldine Viswanathan Teases ‘Miracle Workers’ Season 3: “We’re Sort of Mixing It Up”

There are loads of great binge-watch options out there right now, but one of my absolute favorites of 2020 is the TBS series, Miracle Workers. It’s an anthology comedy series starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Lolly Adefope, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Geraldine Viswanathan.

The first season turns heaven into a factory of sorts with Buscemi starring as a version of God who has absolutely no idea what he’s doing. The large majority of his employees tasked with keeping the Earth up and running in the most tedious ways imaginable are totally fed-up with their work. But, Viswanathan’s Eliza finds new purpose when she’s reassigned to the Department of Answered Prayers, a place where she thinks she can finally make a difference, even alongside Daniel Radcliffe’s Craig, the department’s sole employee who’s dedicated to the work but prefers to focus on the simplest of prayers, like finding lost keys.

Season 2 turns the ensemble into a bunch of medieval villagers. Viswanathan plays Alexandra Shitshoveler, the daughter of a shitshoveler (Buscemi) who’s destined to be a shitshoveler, even though she dreams of bigger things. Meanwhile, Radcliffe is now a prince who wants to please his warmonger father, but finds himself more compelled to look after the people living in their kingdom.

While there are some similar themes and ideas running through both seasons, creator Simon Rich and his team really knock it out of the park tackling two completely different settings and casts of characters. We’ve got Viswanathan on the next edition of Collider Ladies Night and she took a moment to discuss how certain roles were selected for certain ensemble members in Dark Ages:

“I think Simon really wanted to flip the status of Dan and Steve, especially. I think the highest possible status of God to the lowest possible status of Shitshovler. I think that really kind of flipped it. I think for my character it did feel like there was this sort of common thread. I felt like in both seasons I was kind of the audience’s way in, a little bit ahead of her time and sort of reacting to the broken world around her.”

Now that Miracle Workers has officially been renewed for a third season, what’s Viswanathan hoping for next? Does she want to stick with that common thread or have things flipped for her this time around? Here’s what she said:

“I am hoping to do something a little different this season, and I think from what I’ve heard, it will be a little. We’re sort of mixing it up on many levels for this season, so I’m really excited to see what they come up with.”

They mixed it up well making the move from Season 1 to Season 2, so I’ve got high hopes Rich and co. are going three for three with this show. If you’ve yet to watch Miracle Workers, Season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max and Season 2 is available for purchase on digital platforms. Be sure to keep an eye out for Viswanathan’s full episodes of Collider Ladies Night dropping tomorrow!