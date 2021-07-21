The actors also talk about the Western aesthetic and what theme they hope to see in Season 4.

For fans of Miracle Workers, the TBS comedy’s third season is a welcome respite from the doldrums of day-to-day-life. But for the stars of the series, making Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail was not only their first time back at work after the pandemic year of 2020, but also a brand new experience as Season 3 was shot under strict COVID protocols. As performers Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni explained to me recently during an interview about the new season, they shot Oregon Trail largely outside, but the COVID protocols still offered unique challenges to working.

As with every new season of Miracle Workers, Season 3 has a new theme: the Oregon Trail. Daniel Radcliffe plays an optimistic preacher who wants to move his settlement west with the help of an outlaw-in-hiding, played by Steve Buscemi. Viswanathan plays a talented young woman somewhat trapped by her circumstances who’s clearly smarter and more capable than some around her expect. Soni, meanwhile, plays a dogged bounty hunter trying to track down Buscemi’s character.

During our interview, Viswanathan and Soni talked about the challenges posed by shooting during COVID, and what it was like to be back on set after a year of lockdown. They also discussed the showrunner change on the series, and which Westerns they watched to prepare for the show. The actors revealed that in order to really nail down the Western aesthetic, the show’s cinematographer shot with extremely bright lights, just like how classic Westerns were filmed. And finally, given the show’s ever-changing premise, I asked what theme they hope to tackle in Miracle Workers Season 4.

Check out the full interview in the video player above, and below is a list of what we discussed.

They talk about how they didn’t know what the game Oregon Trail was when they learned it was the theme for Season 3.

How did they feel about the showrunner change?

The challenges of filming the entire season during the pandemic and under COVID protocols.

How much input do they have in the creation of their characters each season?

Did they watch any Westerns to prepare for the new season?

They talk about how the show’s cinematographer shot the season with bright lights like it was a classic Western.

What do they hope Season 4’s theme will be?

