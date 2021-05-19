The best comedy show on TV is back with a new setting.

After exploring the weird hilarity of factory workers in heaven, and the comedic intricacies of being a shitshoveler in the Dark Ages, Miracle Workers is heading West in its third season, aptly titled Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail.

The third season of the TBS anthology comedy will once again follow Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, playing new characters and in a new setting. This time, they experience the misery, the promise, the merriment and all the perils of the American Old West.

Miracle Workers has proven to be one of the best new comedies of the past couple of years, and a criminally underseen show. The cast is impeccable, and the anthology format allows for creator Simon Rich and the writers team to find comedy in the strangest of places. Where the first season was an offbeat yet endearing alternative to the similarly-set The Good Place, season 2 really allowed the premise to shine by looking at a terrible era of human history and add some Monty Python-style comedy to it, like having Buscemi play a literal shitshoveler. Moving the action to the awfulness of the Oregon Trail seems like a no-brainer for this third season.

Here's the synopsis for Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail:

"The third season of the top-rated anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers,” this time transporting cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni to the American Old West. Set in the year 1844, the new season of “Miracle Workers” will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril."

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail premieres July 13 on TBS. Watch the teaser below:

