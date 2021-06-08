One of the best TV comedies around, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, is almost back with its third season! To celebrate, TBS released the first official trailer for Oregon Trail, which finds the Miracle Workers going West and discovering that things are not as easy, sanitary, or nice, as they seem. TBS also released a bunch of images so we get a better look at the characters we'll be spending time with during the upcoming season.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail will once again bring together Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, but as new characters and in a new setting. After experiencing the misery and merriment of heaven and the Dark Ages, now it's time for the American Old West to take the spotlight in the most hilarious way.

The trailer reveals a bit more about what we can expect of Oregon Trail in terms of story, as it also showcases the show's signature comedic tone that uses historical periods in order to comment on today's world. We see Viswanathan's Prudence Aberdeen talk to a group of sex workers and get into a misunderstanding regarding what term is appropriate to use in the 1840s. We also see Radcliffe's Reverend Ezekiel Brown leading a group of immigrants along the Oregon Trail, despite being so clueless that he mistakes an anatomical drawing of a horse for a map.

Here's the synopsis for Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail:

"The third season of the top-rated anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers,” this time transporting cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni to the American Old West. Set in the year 1844, the new season of “Miracle Workers” will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril."

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail premieres July 13 on TBS. Watch the trailer as well as the new images, below:

