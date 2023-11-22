The Big Picture TBS has officially cancelled the comedy anthology series Miracle Workers after four seasons, making it TBS' final live-action comedy.

The show, led by Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi, took place in four different settings and time periods, with Season 4 set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Despite the cancellation, the cast is already moving on to new projects, with Radcliffe returning to Broadway and Karan Soni starring in Deadpool 3.

Originally adapted from the Simon Rich novel of the same name, Miracle Workers took place across four different settings and time periods, utilizing its regular cast in a variety of roles. Season 4, officially named Miracle Workers: End Times, was—now somewhat ironically—set in a post-apocalyptic world reminiscent of the likes of Mad Max. It primarily followed Sid (Radcliffe) and his wife Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan), newlyweds who trade in their warrior ways for a suburban life in Boomtown, along with their dog Scraps (Jon Bass). Throughout the season, the couple works to adjust to the life change, taking on challenges like the HOA, new career endeavors, and even their own Terminator-style conflict. As the season ended, the humans won the very contained war against machines, and Sid and Freya embraced their next upcoming life change: a baby.

Miracle Workers was created by Rich, who executive produced with Radcliffe, Buscemi, Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson, and showrunners Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick. Lorne Michaels produced. The additional regular cast includes Buscemi and Karan Soni, with guest cast such as Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, former regular cast member Lolly Adefope, Saturday Night Live alums Ego Nwodim and Kyle Mooney, Erin Darke, Lisa Loeb, Paul F. Tompkins, and more. Prior to Season 4, the show was set in heaven as two angels tried to stop the end of the world (rather fitting in hindsight), the group headed to the Dark Ages, and trekked the Oregon Trail.

What Is the 'Miracle Workers' Cast Doing Now?

Miracle Workers may be over, but the cast is already keeping busy post-cancellation. Daniel Radcliffe recently returned to Broadway now starring in a production of Merrily We Roll Along. He also produced a documentary feature entitled David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, which debuted earlier this month. Geraldine Viswanathan is heading back to the big screen next year, starring in Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls alongside Margaret Qualley. The film is scheduled to release on February 23, 2024. Karan Soni is set to star in a handful of upcoming projects, though his main one is Deadpool 3, due for a Summer 2024 release. Soni reprises his role as Dopinder.

Miracle Workers Release Date February 8, 2019 Cast Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Seasons 4

