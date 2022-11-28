The upcoming fourth season of TBS' anthology series Miracle Workers is less than two months away, and this season, the gang is taking on a post-apocalyptic world. Last month, the first teaser for the season, formally titled Miracle Workers: End Times, was released, giving an early glimpse at what to expect. Now, TBS has shared a brand-new clip for the season featuring Daniel Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan.

Most larger plot details are currently unknown, but along with the setting, the clip showcases the relationship between Radcliffe's still unnamed character and Viswanathan's Freya. It focuses on Freya lamenting the pair's seemingly endless pile of unpaid bills. As Freya rattles off the charges, she also reveals a couple of necessities that exist within the world and the standard currency. The situation isn't helped when Freya's parents call, and Radcliffe's character is practically bursting with excitement to meet them. Luckily for him, he gets his wish. And as a couple in the "ultra-wealthy, .001%," Freya's parents have definitely been living their best post-apocalyptic lives.

The introduction of Freya's parents paints a stark contrast between them and Freya. Whether they only appear in one episode or stick around longer, it gives the series room to play with the dynamics of the rich versus everyone else. The clip also creates a great foundation for Freya and her general background. It already raises questions heading into the new season and gives viewers something to anticipate learning more about. Moreover, the enthusiasm from Radcliffe's character mixed with his impeccable comedic timing will surely bolster the chaos of the meeting, and may prompt him into his own line of questioning, considering he didn't even know Freya had parents.

Miracle Workers was adapted by Simon Rich from his novel of the same name. Drawing from the book, Season 1 followed two low-level angels who planned to stop God from destroying Earth by performing their greatest miracle to date: making two humans fall in love. Season 2 brought things back down to Earth and was set in the Dark Ages. In Season 3, the crew headed on the Oregon Trail and faced moral quandaries, outlaws, and everything in between. Additional regular cast includes Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass.

Miracle Workers: End Times premieres Monday, January 16, 2023 on TBS. Catch up with Seasons 1-3 now on HBO Max, and watch the new clip below: