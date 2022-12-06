The end is here, and it comes with a trailer. The fourth season of TBS' anthology series Miracle Workers, officially titled Miracle Workers: End Times, is premiering this January on TBS. The newest season has already received a teaser and a clip. Now, TBS has shared the official trailer for the season, and the crew is ready to channel their inner Mad Max.

Per TBS, the logline for End Times reads: "In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all settling down in the suburbs." The trailer showcases as much, placing its emphasis on Radcliffe's character Sid and Viswanathan's Freya as they work to acclimate to their new surroundings. Viewers see the love the two hold for each other as they face each trial and tribulation of the apocalypse. Even in the extreme circumstances, they still find some semblance of normalcy. Based on the previous clip, we also know that Freya's parents will be involved in their lives in some capacity.

The trailer also gives a wider look at Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Buscemi sports a more formal looking outfit as he states that its meant to show him as a success. In a later part of the trailer, he wears a red robe and a mask that teases something sinister may be happening in Boomtown. Meanwhile, Bass and Soni's characters are more on par with Sid and Freya, with Soni offering a more sardonic character and Bass as Sid and Freya's "dog," Scraps.

Image via TBS

RELATED: New 'Miracle Workers: End Times' Clip Teases Burdens of the Apocalypse

Miracle Workers was adapted by Simon Rich from his novel of the same name. The first season pulled from the book, following two low-level angels who set out to make two humans fall in love in order to prevent God from destroying Earth. Season 2 brought the cast to the Dark Ages and closely focused on a woman named Allie and a prince named Chauncley. Season 3 saw the group traverse the Oregon Trail, facing a mixed pot of challenges. With Season 4 on the horizon, not only does it continue offering exciting themes for the series, but it will also bring a grittier setting that the show hasn't hit yet.

Miracle Workers: End Times premieres on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET on TBS. Check out the trailer below: