It's the end of the world as we know it, and we feel great. After several months of delay, TBS has finally set a new release date for its anthology series Miracle Workers. The upcoming fourth season, formally titled Miracle Workers: End Times, premieres on the network on Monday, July 10.

End Times primarily follows a warrior named Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) and a warlord named Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan), a couple who must now face one of their biggest challenges yet: acclimating to a suburban lifestyle. Because even dystopia comes with its own share of modern day struggles. Based on previously released trailers, Sid and Freya try their best to find normalcy in their new setting, offering support for each other through every up and down. Additionally, Steve Buscemi will play Sid's boss, and from the current glimpses of him, things won't be smooth sailing. There's also something more sinister afoot in Boomtown.

Along with the mentioned cast, Season 4 sees the return of Karan Soni and Jon Bass. Soni plays a kill-bot named TI-90, who doesn't quite grasp how humans operate. But he certainly isn't one to pass up a party. Bass goes all in as Scraps, Sid and Freya's war dog. Despite the financial struggles the couple face, they take care of Scraps as best as they can, and he, in turn, offers his loyalty. Additional guest cast includes Thomas Forbes-Johnson, Andre Johnson, Ken Heang, Jason Scott Jenkins, and Erin Darke, among others.

Image via TBS

RELATED: 'Miracle Workers: End Times': Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Miracle Workers: End Times Was Meant to Premiere in January

End Times was initially set to premiere at the start of this year on January 16. However, due to the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, TBS and TNT had to rework their programming schedules, with End Times getting caught in the shuffle. The series, along with the recently renewed The Lazarus Project and The Cube were left in release date limbo for quite some time following the delay. All three series now have new dates, with The Cube having premiered earlier this month, and The Lazarus Project premiering June 4.

Miracle Workers initially debuted in 2019, with its first season adapted from the Simon Rich novel of the same name. Season 1 centered on two angels racing against the clock to stop God from destroying Earth. Season 2 was set in the Dark Ages. It followed a woman named Allie who wanted more for herself, and a prince named Chauncley who struggled with his father's expectations. Season 3 brought the crew on the Oregon Trail as they battled outlaws, sickness, and more.

Miracles Workers: End Times premieres Monday, July 10 on TBS. Watch the trailer below: