Season 3 of Miracle Workers ended just a little while ago, and if you were worried it wouldn’t come back for another season, you can put those worries off for another year: TBS has renewed the anthology comedy for one more round. The series changes wildly from season to season, so it’s still early to tell what the next one will center around.

However, we can expect to see Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi trading banter once again as they dive into yet another surreal adventure. In Season 1, they played divine creatures that had to deal with human prayers. Season 2 saw them in the Dark Ages and realizing they probably were living during a pretty bad time in history. In the last season, that aired this year, they were lost on the famed Oregon Trail and had to deal with gunslingers and outlaws.

The decision to renew Miracle Workers came after the series scored high numbers on TBS. According to Brett Weitz, the General Manager for TBS, TNT and truTV, the show was the number one scripted comedy from the network, and renewing it was a no-brainer, as he told Deadline in a statement:

“I’m always about finding the successes on our air and delivering that to the consumer, and I think what, for me, when you have Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi on your air, brilliantly funny, wickedly funny, it’s hard to pass that up. I think these guys have a very specific idea of how this shows plays out. There’s meaning to the anthology, so, we’re really excited to see what they’ve crafted for season four, and it’s been unbelievable being in business with them.”

Miracle Workers was created by Simon Rich, a comedian who based the series on his own experiences as a comedy writer. Throughout his career, he wrote novels, short stories, sketches for Saturday Night Live and he also served as a staff writer for Pixar. However, Rich left Miracle Workers at the end of Season 2 and was replaced by Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick, who previously worked with Rich in the series and were promoted to showrunners after his exit. It's possible the duo will helm the next season as well.

TBS has not announced a release date for the new season of Miracle Workers yet.

