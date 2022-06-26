The issue will serve as a prelude to a new chapter in the life of Miracleman, and is set for an October release.

Do you believe in miracles? Well, if you don't then you might want to start, because Marvel Comics is releasing a new one-shot comic for Miracleman's 40th anniversary this October. The comic, to be cheekily called Miracleman #0, will feature some of the industry's greatest writers and artists.

Miracleman originally started his superhero journey as Marvelman in the 1950s, however, the character was retired in 1966. But comic book legend Alan Moore who is known for, among other works, writing the iconic Batman: The Killing Joke, and V for Vendetta, took reigns of the character in 1982. Marvelman soon got a name change, however, to Miracleman in 1985. Alan Moore gave the hero a darker twist, as he tends to do. The character was later picked up by fellow comic book legend Neil Gaiman, who is perhaps best known for his Sandman series of comics. Mark Buckingham, of Fables joined Gaiman in his version of the hero.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the hero as we currently know him, Marvel Comics is releasing a special edition of the comic, in preparation for a new era for the iconic hero. Many iconic artists and writers have come together to contribute to the new issue, including both Gaiman and Buckingham.

To be titled Miracleman #0, the issue will be a giant-sized one-shot with stories from some of Marvel's best talent, including Jason Aaron and Mike Carey. Also included in the issue are legendary writer and artist Ty Templeton, acclaimed artist Ryan Stegman, and more. The issue will serve as a prelude to a new chapter in the life of Miracleman.

The announcement also included a look at the comic's cover, which features Miracleman shifting into Miracle from his shabbier self, complete with a paunch and ill-fitting striped pants. The body of Miracleman is overset by the twinkling of some stars and galactic imagers over the negative space of his blue suit, and orange-colored explosions saturate the background of the cover. There is no doubt about it, this new issue is all about #0, or, rather, Miracleman himself.

Miracleman #0 will be released this October. Until then, however, you can marvel at the new cover below. Or, if you're feeling a bit more adventurous, you can also climb the stacks of your comic collection in search of back issues.