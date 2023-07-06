Netflix has released a new trailer for Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie, their adaptation of the successful French animated series that follows the two titular vigilantes as they relate to each other in their crime-fighting schedule, as well as during their time as civilians. The stage is set for an even wider audience to fall in love with the thrilling tale of Marinette Dupain-Cheng (Cristina Vee) and Adrien Agreste (Bryce Papenbrook). After more than seven years of SAMG Entertainment entertaining the world with colorful-looking heroes, Netflix is ready to spin this story in a different direction.

The performers behind the voices of the protagonists will be joined by Keith Silverstein and Mela Lee, who will play the roles of Hawk Moth and Tikki, respectively. As this fantastical world expands, viewers will get to join two young thrill-seekers as they try to fight crime to the best of their abilities. While Netflix will make the feature available to be seen in several different languages, it's important to remember that Ladybug and Cat Noir were introduced in a French production. When it comes to how the project will be handled in that country, it turns out that Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie will receive a theatrical release, and the original voice cast from the series will reprise their roles.

When the show premiered back in 2015, the protagonists were only regular people, going through their lives as they try to figure out who they were. Everything would change for the two teenagers when they came into contact with the Miraculouses, powerful gems capable of granting them their unusual abilities. With their new identities in place, Paris was under the protection of Ladybug and Cat Noir, the pair of vigilantes who were ready to take on anyone who might want to threaten the enormous city. The conflicting issue beneath the sweet hero life was that Marinette was in love with Adrien, but not Cat Noir, while Adrien was in love with Ladybug, but not Marinette.

The End of the First Arc

After seven years and five seasons worth of character development for the romantic coupling, it was time for the first character arc of the series to come to an end. As a drama story coming straight from the galaxy far, far away, the biggest enemy the heroic duo have ever had to face is Adrien's father, under the identity of Papillon. Their final confrontation is finally here, and with the Miraculouses taken away from them, Marinette and Adrien will have to find a way to save the world before it's too late.

You can check out the trailer for Miraculous: Ladybug and Cat Noir, The Movie below, before the film premieres on Netflix on July 28: