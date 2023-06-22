The superhero sub-genre has taken the world by storm, with the simple narrative of a working person by day and savior of the masses by night clearly effective. Many countries have found success with the genre, and in many forms, with the success of the MCU branching out into superhero stories in a wide array of languages and cultures. One such success story is that of Miraculous, les aventures de Ladybug et Chat Noir, or Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, an animated French superhero show for children that has captured the imagination of countless fans. Produced by Zagatoon and Method Animation and debuting back in 2015, the show has amassed a strong following, with families tuning in to watch Marinette and Adrien fight the villains of Paris as their alter egos, the titular Ladybug and Cat Noir. The show also found success internationally, having originally aired on Nickelodeon in the US before being dropped and eventually moving to Disney in 2019.

The show's triumph cannot be understated, having already, like other superhero stories, spawned its own franchise, which includes merchandise, comic books, and video games. However, no well-intentioned superhero franchise can demand the respect it deserves without a feature film, which is exactly what Ladybug and Cat Noir are receiving this year. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie so far.

When Is Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie Coming Out?

Having been announced back in 2018, and with production beginning the next year, there has already been quite a while to wait for fans of the show to get their first taste of their favorite heroes on the big screen. Having gone through many release dates and official title changes, with the first release date scheduled for back in 2021, fans will feel they have waited long enough for the launch of this movie. Thankfully, there is barely any more time to wait. Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie had its world premiere in Paris on June 11, 2023, with the official release date set for July 5, 2023, in France and July 28, 2023, in the US. Understandably, fans are supremely excited.

Where Can You Watch Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie?

With a theatrical release understandably planned in its native France, especially given that the movie is the country's second most expensive film of all time, there will, unfortunately, be no theatrical release in the US. However, the sort of success the series has had hasn't gone unnoticed, with Netflix picking up official streaming rights to the film. So, on July 28, international fans will be able to sit back in the comfort of their own home and stream Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie on Netflix, with it hoping to challenge the very best animated movies Netflix has to offer. Here's the link to the film's landing page on the streaming service:

Watch the Trailer for Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie

Thankfully, back on May 17th, Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming movie. This trailer oozes the sort of family-friendly fun this franchise is known for, only now on a much grander scale fit for the big screen. The animation style is certainly something to marvel at, as is the enthusiastic voice-acting required for such a film. What shouldn't go under the radar is the trailer's music put together by Harvey Mason Jr. (Sing) which is certainly paying homage to the iconic score of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in particular the Avengers theme. When all is considered, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie from its trailer alone looks like the sort of movie the whole family can't afford to miss.

Who's In the Voice Cast of Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie?

For the English language version of the film, a talented voice cast has been assembled. Managing to find two actors to play Ladybug and Cat Noir with the skill set to match the incredible performances of their French counterparts was a tricky task, but one that the casting department has surely pulled off. Voicing the role of Ladybug is Cristina Valenzuela (DuckTales) and the role of Cat Noir is being handled by Bryce Papenbrook (Attack on Titan). Joining them are the likes of Keith Silverstein (Overwatch) as Hawkmoth, Zeno Robinson (Turning Red) as Nino Lahiffe, Cassandra Lee Morris (Fortnite) as Sabrina Raincomprix, and Christopher Corey Smith (Phineas and Ferb) as Tom Dupain.

What's the Plot of Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie About?

Image via Netflix

Of course, for fans of the original material, the plot of this movie will be crucial to its success. The official synopsis for Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie reads as follows:

"After a guardian of magical jewels turns an awkward girl and a popular boy into superheroes, they can never reveal their identities — even to each other."

Although short, it is clear that the intention is to not stray too far from the roots of the original series, which is sure to delight much of the franchise's large fan base.

Who's Making Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie?

The Miraculous movie is directed by Jeremy Zag (Power Players), who has also teamed up with Bettina Lopez Mendoza (The Greatest Showman) to write the movie. Zag also has a producer credit on the film, alongside executive music producer Harvey Mason Jr. and associate producer Todd B. Nurick (Space Command).

Where Can You Watch the Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir Series?

While waiting for the film to come to Netflix, perhaps a re-watch of the original series will provide enough satisfaction as the days edge ever closer. The original series is available to stream right now on Disney+, with the official description of the series reading: "Marinette and Adrien appear to be just normal people with normal lives - going to school and dealing with friends, family, and growing up. But when the evil Hawk Moth threatens their beloved city of Paris, they transform into the super-powered Ladybug and Cat Noir with the help of their magical pets! As Hawk Moth transforms normal people into supervillains, the two heroes need to use all of their talents to keep the city safe. And if that wasn't enough for this super-powered pair to deal with, each of them also has a secret crush on the other. Cat Noir will do anything to impress Ladybug, and Marinette longs for Adrien. Together, their friendship, teamwork and skill will be the key to outwitting Hawk Moth and making the world a safer place."

