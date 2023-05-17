Today, Netflix pulled back the curtain on their feature-length entry to the global hit Miraculous franchise, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie. The streamer released a first-look teaser, images, and posters that bring Marinette and Adrien together ahead of their first super-powered feature-length adventure. Following the film's premiere in theaters in France on July 5, Netflix also revealed the feature will head to the streaming platform on July 28.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir follows the seemingly normal Parisian teenagers Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste who balance their everyday lives with saving the city from villains as their titular super-powered alter egos. All the while sparks fly between the two both in and out of costume as they remain unaware of each other's secret identities. Thanks to plenty of action coupled with a heartfelt romantic tale at its core and stellar animation courtesy of Zagtoons, the series has garnered quite a following since premiering in 2015, earning a reputation as one of the best French animated shows out there. The movie, directed by series developer Jeremy Zag and featuring a screenplay from Zag and Bettina López Mendoza, will see the two team heroes team up once again to save Paris from a dangerous villain who has begun to unleash havoc in the city.

Ladybug & Cat Noir Join Forces in Key Art for their First Animated Feature

The first two posters for the film see Ladybug and Cat Noir in costume and ready for action once again. One piece only shows their arms as they bump fists, showing just how well the two work together and the bond they've formed across the run of the series. Both heroes are standing back to back looking confident in their abilities to take on any villain in their efforts to save the day. As they jump to the feature format, the stakes are raised as the tagline teases that the fate of not just Paris, but the entire world is in their hands.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie Teaser Returns to the Series Origins

The teaser, meanwhile, promises a sweeping adventure across Paris that will head back to the origins of the franchise. As the franchise's iconic villain Hawk Moth, who is also Adrien's dad, looks to swipe the Miraculous, the jewels that lend their bearers extraordinary powers, Marinette is chosen to don the mantle of Ladybug to save the day alongside her opposite Cat Noir. The two will be taken from the depths of the catacombs to the heights of Notre Dame as they come to grips with their powers, and their feelings for each other, all over again on a larger scale. As always, it's their romantic struggles that ultimately carry the characters along and forms the heart of the story through their daily school lives and their crime-fighting exploits.

Voicing the leads once again are veteran voice actors Cristina Vee as Marinette and Bryce Papenbrook as Adrien with Keith Silverstein reprising his role as Hawk Moth. Vee, Papenbrook, and Silverstein are no strangers to Netflix, previously appearing in the streamer's original anime series Seven Deadly Sins and Devilman: Crybaby among many other projects. The Miraculous franchise hails from creators Thomas Astruc and Nathanael Bronn. Zag will join Aton Soumache and Daisy Shang as producers for the film with Emmanuel Jacomet, Michael Gracey, Tyler Thompson, Alexis Vonarb, Jean-Bernard Marinot, Cynthia Zouari, Thierry Pasquet, and Ben Li on board as executive producers.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie heads to Netflix on July 28. Check out the teaser below.