Season 6 of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir has yet to be released, and the show's executive producer, Jeremy Zag, reveals there is more to come for this French superhero duo. He recently confirmed that this long-running French superhero series has projects planned until 2030, including more seasons. Season 5 closed the chapter of Miraculous' main conflict, and with Season 6 set to introduce a new villain, only time will tell if this brand-new story arc will have a similar duration.

In an interview with French content creator Just Blue, Zag hinted at the future of Miraculous, stating that the show will extend from Season 6 to 10. While plot details remain a mystery, he shared that the Miraculous World TV movies and future seasons will introduce new characters that "will intervene year by year."

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir first aired in 2015 and is popular amongst fans, receiving an average audience score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. Seasons 1 to 5 tell the story of Marinette Dupain-Cheng (Cristina Vee) and Adrien Agreste (Bryce Papenbrook), two French teenagers who become Ladybug and Cat Noir whenever the city is under attack from Hawk Moth (Keith Silverstein). Season 5 premiered in October 2022 and broadcast its last episode in November 2023. Due to the show's popularity and reception, this led to the creation of the Netflix film, Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, a standalone feature based on Zag's vision of the show.

What Do We Know About 'Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir' Season 6?

Image via Netflix

Season 6 of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir will have significant changes made following the end of Season 5. The next installment will introduce the newest villain of the series, Lila Rossi (Lisa Kay Jennings). Her power as the newest Butterfly Miraculous holder was seen in the most recent Miraculous TV Movie, Miraculous World: London, which takes place after the events of Season 5's last episode.

Another change that Season 6 will have is the change in animation style, as the animation team will be transitioning its work from Autodesk Maya to Epic's Unreal Engine 5. According to the show's creator, Thomas Astruc on X/Twitter, the change was necessary as the show's assets were no longer working with the newest version of Maya and needed something that would "last for the next 10 years." So far, the plot for the next season has yet to be revealed, and the titles for the first few episodes are still under wraps.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Season 6 is scheduled to come out in 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the first five seasons on Disney+.

