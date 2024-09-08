What makes a good thriller? The answer is in how unpredictable it is. But that unpredictability does not necessarily come from its twists and turns, but the uniqueness of everything that leads to a glorious experience. The twisted Spanish thriller, Mirage, does exactly that. Directed by Oriol Paulo, who wrote the film with Lara Sendim, the mind-bending movie about time travel and a woman’s emotional quest is one such unique thriller film that is entertaining, engaging, and very enjoyable.

Titled Durante la Tormenta (During the Storm) in Spanish, Mirage tells the story of Vera, a mother who manages to save a young boy on a stormy night. But, in the process, Vera discovers that her daughter is missing. Her simple good deed causes a chain of disturbing and unexpected events that fragment the space-time continuum, altering her reality and that of everyone around her. The sci-fi mystery thriller stars Goya-nominee Adriana Ugarte (Julieta) as Vera, with Julio Bohigas as Nico, Chino Darín (The Queen of Spain) as Inspector Leira, Alvaro Morte (Money Heist) as David, alongside Javier Gutiérrez (The Occupant) and Nora Navas (Pain and Glory), in supporting roles. If you are looking for a mind-bending sci-fi film that leaves you in shock and awe but without an unbearable cliffhanger, then Mirage is the one to watch.

Space, Time, and a Woman’s Life Unravel in 'Mirage'

The film opens in 1989, during the fall of the Berlin Wall and a three-day-long thunderstorm. A young boy, Nico, records himself in his house, when he hears some distress next door. When Nico arrives at his neighbor's, he finds her dead and runs out for help, only to get run over by a car. In 2014, a young couple, Vera and David, move into the same house with their daughter, Gloria, where Vera finds a recording of Nico on an old TV set in the basement, and learns about the little boy’s death. When a similar storm hits again, Vera finds herself interacting with Nico through the television and warns him not to go to his neighbor, in an attempt to save him. The next morning, Vera wakes up to a whole new world, where she is not married to David or even has a daughter. And thus begins a series of unfortunate and bizarre events that rips Vera’s realities apart, threatening her existence and everything that she loves. On one hand, she is a desperate mother, trying to find her missing daughter and get her family back, and on the other, her experiences seem not only unfathomable to her but to everyone she seeks help from. In her relentless efforts to make sense of her situation, she ends up seeking the help of Inspector Leira (Chino Darin), which further complicates the fabric of her reality. From here on, the plot splits into three separate timelines, where Vera finds herself in a new reality every time. In each timeline, she always seems to be missing one major aspect of her life, fragmenting her life more and more.

As the plot indicates, Mirage is a suspenseful and twisty time travel tale. Though that is what the film delivers on the surface, the core of the story goes beyond saving a child and becomes an intricate narrative about human emotion, where time travel is but a means of delivering the concept. The film is distinguished by Paulo’s signature storytelling style, using a complex, well-paced plot, with lots of twists, just like a great sci-fi thriller should be. It all culminates into a remarkable climax that gives closure to the audience in a way that is uncommon for most time-travel or multi-verse films.

Oriol Paulo Delivers a Captivating Thriller With 'Mirage'

Spanish filmmaker Oriol Paulo can be easily called a master of mystery who has carved out his niche within contemporary Spanish cinema. From his directorial debut with 2012’s The Body to 2022’s God’s Crooked Lines, the Goya-nominated auteur has consistently given fans gripping thrillers full of twists. It’s the unpredictability of his films' narrative, characters, and even the atmosphere, that make his films unique, smart, and intricate; just like he has done with Mirage.

Like most of his other projects, the time travel thriller also offers great visual effects, shocking plot twists, and a little bit of Hitchcockian intrigue, smartly blending hard sci-fi with classic mystery elements and contemporary cinema, making it a fascinating experience. As someone who excels in the mystery genre, Paulo maintains his trademark style of a taut and slick thriller, as he does in the series The Innocent or the mystery thriller The Invisible Guest. Those who have seen his earlier works would identify with his skillful construction technique in how he sets up a web of twists right from the beginning and takes you on a rollercoaster ride to discover how it all untangles.

It’s also fair to say here that the film is not without its quirks and outlandishness. The multiple strands of the story can sometimes undermine its emotional value, which is otherwise a major highlight of Paulo’s works. Mirage’s story sees the central plot split at several points, but there’s an order in this seeming chaos and everything is well-calibrated, which you realize when you reach the film’s climax. All through, it remains a tightly wound murder mystery across timelines that absorbs you the more you watch. And once the mystery is solved, it heads towards a delightful, unexpected climax. So, even if Mirage doesn’t par with its award-winning predecessors, Paulo succeeds in delivering a twisted, mind-bending story that is both conceptually complex and emotionally tense.

'Mirage' Is a Human Sci-Fi Story With a Satisfying Ending

More apt to its original Spanish title, Durante la Tormenta (During the Storm), Mirage explores the butterfly effect of one person’s actions during a 72-hour storm connecting events from 25 years apart. The storm in question serves both as a motif and a metaphor in the narrative. The storm brings Vera face to face with the past where she does what any person might do, but her one well-intentioned act causes severe disruption. The incident of a wormhole opening up, fracturing the space-time continuum, can also be inferred as a turning point in Vera’s life, where she embarks on a psychological and emotional quest to find her missing child, save her marriage, and recalibrate her life path. A mother caught in despair, paranoia, and fear of losing her child while saving another is horrifying and emotional at the same time, and becomes the driving force of the film. The multiple strands of realities also serve as possibilities for Vera, where she gets to see what her life could be in various realities. Mirage ends up becoming the story of a woman and a mother who feels trapped in a world that feels unknown to her and all she wants to do is fix what is broken. It is not always the shifting realities that are exciting in the film, but the intensity and urgency of Vera’s journey that keeps the audience on the edge.

The film never moralizes the human drama and still drives a valuable message, thus taking an effective approach to the complicated concepts of quantum physics and ensuring that the audience is both intellectually engaged and emotionally invested. Instead of a fantastical, far-fetched scientific voyage, the film remains grounded and never wipes out the audience’s journey by the end. Even if Vera seems to lose everything and finds herself lost across space and time, at the end, she finally finds what she is looking for. Paulo carefully pieces elements of time travel, butterfly effect, string theory, discovery, loss, and desire, giving the film a shocking but satisfying ending, which is rare in time-travel and multiverse films. By not leaning into a predictable, hopeless ending, the film ultimately becomes a satisfying experience, where everything, despite all the turmoil, falls into the right places at the end. Mirage doesn't aim to be a hard sci-fi film about time travel with detailed technicalities of quantum theory, but it eventually remains a gripping, human story with ample tension, suspense, drama, mystery, shocks, and some scares, all culminating into a wonderful denouement.

