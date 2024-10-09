The Big Picture Miranda Lebrão represented Brazil on Drag Race Global All Stars, showcasing the diversity of Brazilian drag.

Miranda's emotional journey on the show inspired viewers worldwide, earning her a special place among top drag queens.

Despite challenges with resources, Miranda prevailed, and now plans to produce her own show in Brazil after the competition.

Drag Race finally came to Brazil last year, and when it was time to bring Brazil to the global stage, it was Miranda Lebrão who got the call to represent her country. The girl from Rio wasn't just about herself, it was about what Brazilian drag was all about. This life-changing opportunity to be the first Brazilian queen to be selected for this reality competition series. "The drag scene is so diverse. And for me to represent this diversity was my biggest challenge because I really want to talk about every kind of Brazilian drag queen," she said. While she couldn't share it all, she advised we come to Brazil!

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars celebrates the world of drag as 12 international drag superstars compete for the title of Queen of the Mothertucking World and a cash prize of $200,000. Hosted by RuPaul with judges Michelle Visage and Jamal Sims, the season's queens showcasing their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent include Alyssa Edwards (RuPaul's Drag Race), Athena Likis (Drag Race Belgique), Eva Le Queen (Drag Race Philippines), Gala Varo (Drag Race Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (RuPaul's Drag Race UK), Kween Kong (RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under), Miranda Lebrão (Drag Race Brasil), Nehellenia (Drag Race Italia), Pythia (Canada's Drag Race), Soa de Muse (Drag Race France), Tessa Testicle (Drag Race Germany), and Vanity Vain (Drag Race Sverige).

Miranda Lebrão Celebrated Brazil on 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars'

After making it to the finale on Drag Race Brasil, Miranda Lebrão headed to RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars to showcase the best that Brazil has to offer. For Miranda, it was a life-changing experience. "I was like just a queen from Rio like a year ago and then Drag Race changed my life, she said. "It felt so right to be on the top. It felt so right to be the first Brazilian global queen and have the opportunity to speak to the world and show my art form and the Brazilian drag art form. For me, it's like a winning prize." After noting the diversity that fills the Brazilian drag scene, Miranda noted that when you go to a Brazilian drag show, you never know what you're going to get. She noted, "To at least try and show a little bit more of Brazil for me, it's a winning position."

Miranda was overjoyed to get to share her art for the RuPaul, even though Ru neglected saying her surname, adding on other iconic names instead. Miranda has some theories. "I know it's really hard, uh, for Americans because we, we in Portuguese this "A O' accent that's really a "ow" inside your throat sound. It was really so cute to hear her saying Miranda Lebrão. And it was really fun to try to understand what she was talking about when she put all these last names," she shared. By swapping in something like "Paige Brooks" instead, referring to legendary Drag Race contestant Nicole Paige Brooks, Miranda felt appreciated by Ru as she knew that she does it with queens that she really likes.

No matter what, standing in front of RuPaul was emotional for Miranda as she was able to show her unique art form. From a circus act to the Brazilian visuals, Miranda knew this was an exceptional experience. With Miranda noting Ru's slight difficulty pronouncing her name, I was able to brag a bit by sharing I was just about to reach my 365th day of Portuguese on Duolingo, where I was inspired to learn because of her season of Drag Race.

This Was a Different Experience Than 'Drag Race Brasil'