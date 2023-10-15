Miranda Richardson is one of the most severely underrated actresses in the business. After receiving acclaim for her work on the London stage, Richardson transitioned to movies and television in the late 80s, beginning a successful career that would span four decades and earn her critical raves.

A two-time Oscar nominee and BAFTA Award winner, Richardson has starred in several critical darlings, including The Crying Game and The Hours. She has also dipped her toes in big-budget blockbusters, from Sleepy Hollow to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Through it all, Richardson has proven her remarkable versatility, establishing herself as one of her generation's unsung performers.

10 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2006)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire details Harry's fourth year at Hogwarts. After being unwittingly entered into the Triwizard Tournament, Harry must face increasingly dangerous challenges, not knowing he is walking into a trap that will bring Lord Voldemort back to full power.

With Goblet of Fire, Miranda Richardson joined the legions of British actors who became part of the Harry Potter universe. The acclaimed actress played Rita Skeeter, a sensationalist and deceitful reporter who would do anything for a story. Richardson brings the necessary venom to do justice to such a loathsome character, and while her scenes are few, the actress leaves her mark in the overcrowded universe.

9 'Good Omens' (2019-2022)

Prime Video's fantasy comedy series Good Omens stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as the angel Arizaphale and the demon Crawley. The initial plot centers on their efforts to stop Armageddon after they become overly fond of their lives on Earth. Richardson plays Madame Tracy, a part-time medium and courtesan; she returns in season 2 as Shax, a demon and one of Crawley's friends.

Like most other actors in the quirky show, Richardson has the time of her life, especially as the wacky medium Madame Tracy. The actress gets to show her silly side on the show, most notably in the memorable scene where Arizaphale possesses her during a séance. Richardson is the show's secret weapon, and it's not a surprise she appears in many of Good Omens' best episodes.

8 'Fatherland' (1994)

The late Rotger Hauer stars opposite Richardson in the 1994 made-for-television historical drama Fatherland. Based on the 1992 novel and set in a world where the Axis Powers won World War II, the plot follows an S.S. Officer and an American journalist teaming up to expose a dangerous secret from the Third Reich as the U.S. prepares to restore relations with Germany.

Fatherland is a well-told, old-fashioned thriller benefitting from stellar performances from Hauer and Richardson. The latter is especially gripping as Charlotte Maguire, the determined and resourceful American reporter seeking to uncover the truth. Richardson is compelling and resolute in the role, receiving a richly-earned Golden Globe for her performance.

7 'Made in Dagenham' (2010)

Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins leads an impressive ensemble cast in the 2010 dramedy Made in Dagenham. The film dramatizes the 1968 Ford sewing machinists strike, aiming for equal pay for women. Richardson plays Employment Secretary Barbara Castle, who played an instrumental role in resolving the strike favorably for the women.

The definition of a feel-good movie, Made in Dagenham portrays a real-life event with plenty of charm and humor. Richardson is perfectly cast as the stern but empathetic Barbara Castle, with her performance earning her a BAFTA nomination. Her intervention is short but powerful, with the actress playing the character with an ideal mix of solemnity and humanity.

6 'The Lost Prince' (2004)

Shows and movies about English royalty are popular sources of entertainment. The 2003 made-for-television film The Lost Prince tells the story of Prince John, King George V and Queen Mary's youngest child, who died at thirteen. The film chronicles the Royal Family's struggles with the child's health issues and the heavy toll it took on them.

Richardson is outstanding as Queen Mary, a worried mother attempting to remain strong for her child while incapable of helping him. The actress imbues her performance with raw vulnerability, creating a sympathetic and relatable portrayal of one of England's most elusive royals.

5 'Blackadder' (1982-1999)

The British period sitcom Blackadder is among the most acclaimed pieces of television in the United Kingdom. English national treasure Rowan Atkinson stars as the antihero Edmund Blackadder, who suffers numerous misfortunes across different periods of British history accompanied by his dogsbody, Baldrick.

Richardson plays numerous characters across the different series, including a childish and mercurial take on Queen Elizabeth I, Blackadder's would-be bride Amy Hardwood, and Nurse Mary Fletcher-Brown, an intelligent cynic posing as a dimwit. Blackadder is a perfect and all-too-rare showcase of Richardson's underrated comedic abilities, with the actress keeping up with Atkinson's notoriously witty persona.

4 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Tim Burton's 1999 Gothic supernatural horror film Sleepy Hollow breathes new life into a classic tale. The plot follows Constable Ichabod Crane as he travels to the rural town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of savage beheadings. Upon arrival, the townsfolk claim they're the work of a demonic apparition, the Headless Horseman.

Richardson delivers one of her most chilling performances as Lady Van Tassell, the film's primary antagonist. Draped in elegant Georgian Era gowns and benefitting from the screenplay's embrace of the supernatural, Richardson is an ethereal yet brutal vision, sinking her teeth into a villainous role unlike any other in her career. With gorgeous production values and an eerie atmosphere, Sleepy Hollow is among Burton's best fantasy movies, and Richardson is one of its strongest assets.

3 'Damage' (1992)

Academy Award winners Jeremy Irons and Juliette Binoche star in the 1992 erotic psychological drama Damage. The plot centers on Stephen Fleming, a British politician whose life unravels after engaging in an affair with his son's fiancé. Richardson plays Ingrid, Stephen's wife, who gets crushed by the news of the affair.

Richardson received her first Oscar nomination and won a BAFTA for her performance in the film. As Ingrid, the wronged, blind-sided wife, Richardson is bold, gut-wrenching, and compelling, delivering a tour-de-force that nearly steals the film from under the two leads' noses. Damage is a clever, thoughtful take on the erotic piece, offering adult-oriented drama elevated by a trio of revered actors at the peak of their power.

2 'Enchanted April' (1991)

Based on the 1922 novel, Mike Newell's 1991 drama Enchanted April stars Richardson opposite Polly Walker, Josie Lawrence, and Joan Plowright. Set in the 1920s, the story revolves around English women seeking refuge from their lives while on holiday in rural Italy.

Enchanted April is the epitome of British drama: lush, stylish, posh, and absorbing. It lives up to its title with an enchanting tale of self-discovery and coming-of-age well into adulthood. Enchanted April is a feel-good movie, and while it might not revolutionize the British period piece, it offers enough thought-provoking ruminations about love, romance, and adulthood to make for an unforgettable viewing experience.

1 'The Crying Game (1992)

Neil Jordan's thriller The Crying Game is among the best films of 1992. Stephen Rhea stars as Fergus, an RIA member who forms an unexpected and complicated bond with a British soldier, Jody. Following Jody's execution and an ambush by the British Army, Fergus travels to London, where he develops a romance with Jody's girlfriend, Dill. Richardson antagonizes the film as Jude, a cunning member of the RIA who manipulates the men in her life.

Although most famous for its third-act twist, The Crying Game is a thought-provoking exercise on identity, sexuality, nationality, and loyalty. Sporting an iconic black wig and a thick Irish accent, Richardson is the ideal femme fatale, playing Jude like a spider knitting a web too vast to ever escape. The Crying Game is a riveting and haunting thriller boasting career-best turns from Rhea, Richardson, and the ever-underrated Jaye Davidson.

