Michelle Danner's court drama feature Miranda's Victim has officially rounded out its massively stacked roster with five more high-profile additions per a report from Deadline. The Resident star Emily VanCamp headlines the latest castings which also include Sebastian Quinn, Enrique Murciano, Brent Sexton, and Josh Bowman. Together, they'll join the film's lead Abigail Breslin along with the previously announced ensemble of Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, Donald Sutherland, Ryan Phillippe, Mireille Enos, Kyle MacLachlan, and Taryn Manning.

Miranda's Victim is a true-crime tale that recounts the case that led to the formation of what is now known as the Miranda Rights. Trish Weir (Breslin) was the subject of the case whose life was destroyed after being kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda in 1963. Committed to seeing Miranda deservingly behind bars, Trish heads to court with hopes of proving her case to the American legal system. However, she faces an uphill battle to do so as Constitutional loopholes provide Miranda an out and make way for the "right to remain silent" that all detainees have today. Quinn is set to co-star opposite Breslin as the titular criminal Miranda while VanCamp will appear as Trish's sister Ann who serves as her pillar of support during the trial. Murciano, Sexton, and Bowman will round it all out as Detective Cooley, Sergeant Nalis, and Trish's unknowing husband Charles respectively.

George Kolber and J. Craig Stiles wrote the film which Danner will direct. Danner is best known of late for her film The Runner which crushed it throughout the festival circuit, racking up numerous wins and nominations. Danner also produces with Kolber, Valerie Debler, Brian Drillinger, and Alexandra Guarnieri. Production is currently underway on Miranda's Victim in New Jersey.

VanCamp has been a massive name in recent years, spending the majority of her time on Fox's The Resident as Nic Nevins. When not starring in the medical drama, she's been a recurring face throughout the MCU, primarily playing Sharon Carter in the Captain America films and in the television series' What If...? and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. She also played a prominent role in the series Revenge. Quinn, meanwhile, has played a number of small roles in shorts and television series, including NCIS and Dynasty, though he also recently appeared in the film La Flamme Rouge.

Murciano has most recently found success through a number of television series including the popular Netflix crime drama Bloodline. Most recently, he's also appeared in Panic, Tell Me Your Secrets, and Briarpatch, though some of his most prominent roles include Without a Trace and Black Hawk Down. Sexton's had some fun roles throughout his career, appearing prominently in the office murder-fest The Belko Experiment, the Cuba Gooding Jr. film Radio, and, most recently, in Long Slow Exhale. He also counts American Horror Story, God Friended Me, and The Expanse among his appearances. Finally, Bowman brings with him a resume featuring Doctor Who, Our Girl, and Time After Time, as well as a voice role in Final Fantasy VII Remake. He'll reunite with his old Revenge colleague VanCamp with Miranda's Victim.

Miranda's Victim is currently in production with no release window announced yet.