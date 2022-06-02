As we reported just last week, a new true-crime based feature led by Abigail Breslin is on the way. And now, Deadline reports, that the cast for Miranda’s Victim is beginning to better take shape. Along with the previously announced additions of Luke Wilson, Andy Garcia, and Donald Sutherland, the likes of Ryan Phillippe (MacGruber), Mireille Enos (Hanna), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), and Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black, Crossroads) have been added to the star-studded call sheet.

Helmed by The Runner director, Michelle Danner, the drama will tell the incredible true story of how one woman’s horrifying sexual assault led to a famous law being put into place. Breslin will star as the woman at the center of it all, Trish Weir, whose life was changed for the worse in 1963 when she was kidnapped and raped by Ernesto Miranda. Hoping to make the world a better place and be sure Ernesto was never able to attack another woman again, Trish heads to court to put Ernesto behind bars. But, the American legal system had several loopholes for the accused that made Trish’s task a daunting one. Eventually, the case would lead to the creation of the Miranda rights which gives criminals the right to remain silent after an arrest as “anything you say can and will be used against you in the court of law.”

Phillippe will appear in the film as ACLU lawyer Flynn who takes his argument for the now famous law all the way to the Supreme Court and is eventually given the positive ruling. MacLachlan will portray Chief Justice Warren, the judge who proclaims the top court’s ruling. Enos will play the role of Zeola, Trish’s mother who finds herself having a hard time supporting her daughter through the unfolding of events as she deals with her own trauma. Finally, Manning will take on the role of Miranda’s wife Twila who will play a big role in the case against her husband.

Penned by George Kolber and J. Craig Stiles, Kolber also serves the feature as a producer. The rest of the film’s producers include Danner, Valerie Debler, Brain Drillinger, and Alexandra Guarnieri. Navesink River Productions will back the project.

The story behind Miranda’s Victim will be an exciting, informative, and at times heart-wrenching piece to see played out on the big screen. But, with the true-crime wave showing no signs of slowing down, the feature is bound to be a hit - especially with the absolutely stacked list of talented names attached. While no release date has been set at this time, stay tuned to Collider for more information.

