Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.As each episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released, more characters and storylines have had their moment in the spotlight as the story has fleshed out in spectacular detail the nuances of the world of Middle-earth. In Episode 3, it was finally Númenor’s turn, as the focus shifted to the great island kingdom in the west of the world and its complex political power dynamics. The council scene brought the issue of rulership front and center, as Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) came face-to-face with the Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) and a chancellor named Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle). The political situation seems complex even at a glance: Míriel’s father is still alive and king, though seemingly in name only. Míriel herself seems to hold practical legal authority, but Pharazôn also has no trouble making significant decisions on behalf of the kingdom, either. So what led to this point? Who is Míriel, and how did she come to be in this situation? What is her backstory, and why are her motivations so cryptic in Episode 3?

To begin with, Míriel is the legitimate heir to the throne of Númenor, due to a process somewhat like the royal “Succession to the Crown” act of 2013. Númenorean kingship was passed down by male primogeniture, from father to eldest son, for the first part of Númenor’s history. The sixth king, Tar-Aldarion, however, instead changed the laws of succession and passed the crown to his daughter, Tar-Ancalimë. While this change did not ultimately result in absolute primogeniture, it did allow for the royal authority to pass to a daughter if the king had no sons, rather than reverting to the closest male heir. As a result, three of the twenty-five rulers of Númenor were queens: Tar-Ancalimë, Tar-Telperiën and Tar-Vanimeldë. Míriel, were she to succeed to the crown, would become the fourth, as the only child of the previous king, Tar-Palantir. Her name, incidentally, means something like "Jewel-daughter".

The drama around Míriel’s rulership is explored to some degree in the third episode, but it has a great deal to do with the situation of “The Faithful” in Númenor, and the history of political shifts in Númenor as a whole.

The Politics of Númenor Is More Complicated Than You Think

As Galadriel mentions in the episode, the Númenoreans were once great friends to the Elves, partially as a result of the ancestry of the kings of Númenor through the first king, Elros Tar-Minyatur. This relationship was reflected in the names of the royals themselves: the “Tar” prefix is a title from the elvish language, Quenya, meaning “high”. As Míriel mentions, though, the language of the Elves has been abandoned in the kingdom since the time of her “grandfather’s great-grandfather”. This ancestor was the king Ar-Adûnakhôr, who banned the use of Quenya in Númenor, taking an exclusively Adunaic name and refusing the Quenya title.

“The Faithful” in Númenor were those who remained loyal to the Valar and their relationship with the Elves, secretly retaining the use of Quenya even when it was banned, and still welcoming Elves to Númenor, even when public opinion had shifted against them. Elendil and his family, as shown in Episode 3, are among the Faithful, and are actually of the house of the Lords of Andúnië, who lead the Faithful in Númenor.

The Faithful, however, are by far the minority party in Númenor, and are opposed (and even kept under surveillance) by the majority party of the King’s Men, who are antagonistic to Elves, the Faithful, and eventually to the Valar themselves. The problem posed in the story by the King’s Men, in addition to their antagonism, is that Pharazôn is the leader of the King’s Men, and clearly exerts a great deal of authority in the kingdom.

Is Miriel a Supporter of Elves or Númenorians?

Where Míriel comes into the picture is that she is secretly a supporter of the Faithful, and so has to play a very dangerous game in order to retain her power and authority. The king who was perhaps most oppressive to the Faithful was Ar-Gimilzôr, her grandfather. Ar-Gimilzôr, however, married a woman who was one of the Faithful, and their son, Tar-Palantir, followed in his mother’s footsteps. As a consequence, while he tried to make up for the mistakes of the past, he was distrusted by many of his own people. As the show reveals, he seems to have been forced into exile in his own kingdom because of it. It is because of this de facto abdication that Míriel comes to power in the first place, so, to retain power, she cannot be seen as the same sort of ruler that her father was.

Míriel, then, while she secretly supports the Faithful, must be careful about making that more widely known in her kingdom. Her conversation with her father seems to be held in secret in the dead of night, and of course, her close connection with Pharazôn makes things even more complicated for her. Her exchange with Elendil seems to reflect this complex problem, as she comes off as alternately harsh and supportive of Elendil’s position. This drama is reflected in the architecture of the kingdom itself: it is full of old Elven inscriptions and architecture, but it has fallen into ruin while a different design has taken its place. The white tree in Númenor is surrounded by old Elven-inspired architecture, but it is decayed and covered with moss.

Ultimately, though, things took a serious turn for the worse. You can stop here if you don’t want spoilers, but it isn’t quite clear how closely the series will follow Tolkien’s timeline either, so this is a spoiler for book lore, I suppose.

While Míriel should have become queen, things didn’t actually turn out that way. Pharazôn ended up using his influence to force her into a marriage with him (despite the fact that they were cousins), wherein he essentially usurped the throne and declared himself king. Late in life, he was manipulated by Sauron into a twisted religious practice that worshiped Morgoth himself, to whom the king offered human sacrifices — usually taken from the ranks of the Faithful. It was all part of the accelerating disintegration that led to the ultimate destruction of Númenor itself, and a tragic ending for the conflicted queen — but that is a story for a different season.