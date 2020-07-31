‘Misbehaviour’ Trailer Highlights a True Story of Feminism and Representation

Shout! Studios has released the trailer for Misbehaviour. The film follows the Women’s Liberation Movement protesting against the 1970 Miss World competition for objectifying and demeaning women. However, the film also follows the story of Miss Grenada, the first black woman to be crowned Miss World.

I’m intrigued by this film, not only because it has an outstanding cast, but because of how it looks like it’s exploring intersectional feminism. On the one hand, you have a bunch of white women protesting Miss World for demeaning women and allowing misogynistic humor from host Bob Hope. But on the other hand, representation matters, and it’s a big deal when a Black woman can show that her beauty is just as valid and meaningful as the beauty of the white women who had won the competition in years past. As a white dude, I have no standing to weigh in on how these respective sides clash, but I’m very curious to see how Misbehaviour handles these stories.

Check out the trailer below. Misbehaviour hits selects theaters and VOD on September 25th, and stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans, and Greg Kinnear.

Here’s the official synopsis for Misbehaviour: