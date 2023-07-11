There are those actors and actresses who stand out from the rest. They add gravity to just about any character they portray and make movies better. Yet, even the most experienced and critically acclaimed A-listers can be a victim of miscasting. A conversation unfolded on r/movies about the very subject.

Redditors had no problem pointing out some of Hollywood's biggest names who just didn't fit the part. From the wrong man playing a villain to an ingenui taking on a role she just wasn't up for, these are the actors who Reddit thought were full of talent but should have passed on the role.

10 Benedict Cumberbatch — 'Star Trek: Into Darkness' (2013)

J.J. Abrams's reboot Star Trek: Into Darkness recasts iconic characters from the original television and film line-up. While fans and critics loved the movie, not everyone was happy with the entire cast. One Redditor felt like Benedict Cumberbatch was miscast as the villain.

User RemakeEverything said, "For me, the first example to come to mind is Benedict Cumberbatch as Kahn in Into Darkness. I think the acting is great, but I just don't understand him in that role. I expected something different than Montalbán, but brooding introspection doesn't fit the character at all, IMO."

9 Cameron Diaz — 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Cameron Diaz was a Hollywood Darling who could do no wrong in the 2000s. She found her niché in films like There's Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels. While every actress may dream about working with legendary director Martin Scorsese, Redditors think Diaz wasn't right for Jenny Everdeane in Gangs of New York.

User MFBish wrote, "Cameron Diaz - Gangs of New York - solid movie, but she just wasn't a good fit." The film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards (including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Daniel Day-Lewis), but Diaz failed to receive a nomination for her performance in the movie.

8 Will Smith — 'Aladdin' (2019)

Director Guy Ritchie took a departure from his usual fast-paced gangster films to tackle the live adaptation of the family movie Aladdin. Will Smith had big shoes to fill as Robin Williams masterfully conquered the role in the initial animated classic.

Reddit user OverlordPacer didn't think Smith lived up to the hype, writing, "Will Smith as the genie. Hated that. Felt so forced. Bleh." While the remake had box-office success, many felt like Smith's performance fell short of Williams's memorable turn as Aladdin.

7 Halle Berry — 'Catwoman' (2004)

Halle Berry made history as the first African American woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in the drama Monster's Ball. She's a critically acclaimed A-lister, so many fans were confused when she took on a beloved comic book character in Pitof's film, Catwoman.

Redditor fidewi wrote, "Halle Berry as Catwoman. While watching the movie, I kept thinking, why did Halle Berry agree to play Catwoman?" The movie landed as one of the 12 worst superhero movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

6 George Clooney — 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

George Clooney is a two-time Academy Award winner (he took home Best Motion Picture as co-producer for Argo and Best Supporting Actor for Syriana). Even Oscar-winning actors can be miscast, as is the case with Clooney as Batman (according to the folks over at Reddit).

User Intelligent-Age2786 wrote, "George Clooney as Batman. Great actor, but he was a terrible choice for Batman." User kdubstep wrote, "Heard a great interview with him, and he'd agree. He had an interesting reflection that at that stage in his career, it hadn't dawned on him that he could pass on a role. Just programmed to take whatever you could get."

5 Jesse Eisenberg — 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Jesse Eisenberg has an impressive filmography. From Zombieland to The Social Network, he's proven he has the acting chops to take on a wide range of roles. Yet, there is one character he portrayed in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that Redditors have a hard time embracing.

Reddit user TheBobsBurgerMovie said about the role, "Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, he's like the complete opposite of that character." Although, it has been said that Eisenberg's depiction of Superman's archenemy is better than it's given credit for.

4 Michelle Pfeiffer — 'Frankie and Johnny' (1991)

There's no denying that Michelle Pfeiffer is amazing at what she does. She's been nominated for three Academy Awards (Best Actress for Love Field, Best Actress for The Fabulous Baker Boys, and Best Supporting Actress for Dangerous Liaisons). Despite her nominations, Reddit users added her name to this list of miscast actresses.

Redditor KevinAitken1960 wrote, "Michelle Pfeiffer in Frankie and Johnny. Sure, cast one of the most beautiful women in the world as a character in a film in which the entire point of it was two 'plain looking' people finding each other. Kathy Bates created the role on stage."

3 Ben Stiller — 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

When it comes to comedy, Ben Stiller is one of the best. While he seems like a shoo-in for the role of Tug Speedman in the action comedy Tropic Thunder, one Redditor took a different perspective on what actor should have taken on the role, and it's not such a bad idea.

User wilyquixote said, "Ben Stiller in Tropic Thunder. It was a joke on a joke on a joke. He cast a real goofy actor in the goofy comic actor role. He cast a real uber-talented Thespian in the uber-talented Thespian role. He should have cast a real action star in the action star role. Just imagine how amazing Sylvester Stallone's Simple Jack would have been."

2 Kevin Costner — 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves' (1991)

Kevin Costner was on fire in the 1990s with films like Dances with Wolves (which earned him three Academy Awards) and The Bodyguard. He's managed to stay relevant decades later in the popular Western series Yellowstone. Yet, even Costner isn't immune to taking a professional misstep.

Reddit user Immediate_Wolf3802 said about the actor, "Kevin Costner was on a fantastic run, but he was miscast as Robin Hood. Let's face it, he gave up the accent 15 minutes in." Despite what Redditors think, the film was a huge box-office success upon its release.

1 Tom Cruise — 'Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles' (1994)

While it could be debated that Tom Cruise is one of the most successful actors to date, Anne Rice fans were not pleased with him being cast as the vampire Lestat in the movie adaption of Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles.

User BigOldComedyFan suggested that Cruise was okay in the film but had "such the wrong vibe." Redditor ROTTENTART agreed, writing, "100%. That movie would have been so much better if Pitt and Cruise would have just swapped roles. It seems so obvious to me that Pitt is the perfect Lestat."

