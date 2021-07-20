Time to put our wallet out of its misery.

Kino Lorber Studio Classics is releasing a special 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray edition of Rob Reiner‘s Misery, unquestionably one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever made. The special edition is the perfect opportunity for fans willing to suffer through the anxiety-inducing thriller in the best audio and sound quality possible. Also, as misery loves company, the new release comes with a lot of extra goodies, which will be part of the 4K and Blu-ray combo on October 12.

Directed by Reiner from a script by William Goldman, Misery follows the unlucky novelist Paul Sheldon (James Caan), who gets rescued by longtime fan Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) after a car crash. With the promise to nurse Paul back to health, Annie holds the novelist captive while forcing him to write what she expects to be a masterpiece.

Misery features King’s biggest nightmare by giving a possessive fan control over an author’s life. It’s brutal, unnerving, and Bates is utterly genius as Annie. There are plenty of reasons to revisit the movie when the 4K edition gets released.

Misery's 4K Ultra HD edition will be available on October 12. According to Kino’s press release, the new 4K edition will feature two discs containing:

4K UHD Disc:

HDR Dolby Vision

Audio Commentary by Director Rob Reiner

Audio Commentary by Screenwriter William Goldman

5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

Optional English Subtitles

UHD 100 Triple Layer Disc

BLU-RAY Disc:

Audio Commentary by Director Rob Reiner

Audio Commentary by Screenwriter William Goldman

Misery Loves Company: Featurette (29:52)

Marc Shaiman’s Musical Misery Tour: Featurette (14:28)

Diagnosing Annie Wilkes: Featurette (8:47)

Advice for the Stalked: Featurette (4:58)

Profile of a Stalker: Featurette (6:17)

Celebrity Stalkers: Featurette (5:08)

Anti-Stalking Laws: Featurette (2:23)

Season’s Greetings Trailer (2:25)

Theatrical Trailer

5.1 Surround & 2.0 Lossless Stereo

Optional English Subtitles

Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

Limited Edition O-Card Slipcase

