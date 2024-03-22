The Big Picture The movie adaptation of Misery remains chilling, with Kathy Bates' performance earning an Oscar.

The movie's hobbling scene differs from the gruesome original in King's book, showcasing Annie's twisted nature.

The casting of Misery posed challenges due to its graphic content, leading to changes to make it more palatable to potential actors.

When it comes to horror, you can always rely on Stephen King. Whether you're looking for something supernatural or gruesome body horror, his vastly diverse body of work has got you covered. Not only is he a hugely successful writer, he has made a huge contribution to visual media with many of his works translated for the screen. Despite some adaptations deviating from the source material, Stephen King movies almost always manage to maintain the essence of the writer. However, every so often, the original work is so gruesome that the filmmakers have to make changes. This is what happened to one of the most famous scenes in the author's repertoire, Misery. Misery is one of the best Stephen King adaptations, and the most iconic moment is when Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates) uses a wooden block to break Paul Sheldon's (James Caan) ankles. Considering how visceral the moment is in the movie, this scene had to be heavily watered down from the book - so much in fact that multiple actors turned down the chance to appear in the movie due to the original novel's content.

Misery After a famous author is rescued from a car crash by a fan of his novels, he comes to realize that the care he is receiving is only the beginning of a nightmare of captivity and abuse. Release Date November 30, 1990 Director Rob Reiner Cast James Caan , Kathy Bates , Richard Farnsworth , Frances Sternhagen , Lauren Bacall , Graham Jarvis Runtime 107 Main Genre Drama

'Misery' is One of the Simplest and Best Stephen King Adaptations

The impact of Misery cannot be understated. It's still the only Stephen King adaptation to win an Oscar, with Kathy Bates' performance as the fanatic Annie Wilkes earning her the best actress accolade. The movie mostly takes place in the singular location of Annie's house, cut off from civilization. Wilkes is an obsessive fan of Paul Sheldon, particularly his series of romance novels about heroine Misery Chastain. Finding Sheldon caught in a blizzard, Wilkes helps him regain his strength and in doing so finds the manuscript for the latest Misery novel. After reading it, she is enraged to find out that her beloved Misery dies at the end and demands Sheldon rewrite it, holding him captive until he does so. Paul begins to write the novel, but whenever Annie leaves, he does whatever he can to escape. These attempts are unsuccessful, and to make matters worse, Annie always finds out.

What follows is the scene Misery is remembered for. In order to make it harder for Paul to attempt fleeing, Annie breaks his ankles in a process known as hobbling. She places a plank of wood between his legs and slams down a sledgehammer to inflict the damage. The scene is so effective due to the contrast between Annie and Paul. Paul is attempting to reason with Annie, but is soon screaming in pain. However, Annie remains clinical throughout, using a tone that really trivializes the severity of the situation. She speaks in a way a nurse may speak to a child, telling Paul that it won't take long, and implying that it is a necessary procedure. The subtlety in Bates' performance is what makes Annie so sinister, she is so understated in that moment, and it truly emphasizes the hopelessness of Paul's situation.

The Hobbling Scene in 'Misery' was Much Gorier in the Book

Close

The hobbling scene in the movie is the most graphic, with the visceral image of Paul's ankle twisting at a 90-degree angle. However, the original scene in the book is much gorier, and some of Stephen King's most graphic writing. Annie's initial integration of Paul is much more drawn out, she attempts to let him confess to leaving and gets more and more irate as he continues to lie. She then pulls out an ax and swings it towards Paul's left ankle. King describes the sound it makes as "whistling", a piercingly painful high-pitched noise. The pain causes Paul to become woozy and disorientated as it's not a quick procedure. The writer is described as attempting to pull back his leg just to "realize his foot (is) only held on his leg by the meat on his calf". King's descriptive writing ensures the reader gets a full picture of the widening ax slice in Paul's leg. This is in contrast to the movie only showing the actual foot for a split second, as opposed to the book lingering on the injury Annie is causing.

There is a lack of blood in this scene in the movie. In fact, the hobbling is two hits and then it is over. However, the medical background of Annie is highly prominent in the book, as after the foot has detached from the leg, she makes sure to properly treat the injury. She proceeds to pour antiseptic solution over the "raw and bleeding stump" and cauterizes the wound. It is at this moment that Paul begins to realize Annie won't remember a lot of what she has done to Paul, and how the newspaper cuttings he had found earlier prove that she is completely disassociated with the pain she inflicts. King focuses not only on the graphic nature of the situation, but also manages to portray the twisted nature of Annie Wilkes.

The Original 'Misery' Script Was So Graphic, The Director Struggled To Find A Cast

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The scene had a huge impact on the casting of Misery. The graphic nature of its content caused Bette Midler to turn down the role of Annie, later telling the New York Times that although her decision was "stupid", she "didn't want to saw off someone's foot". Even George Roy Hill, the director originally hired by Rob Reiner, left the project because of the now famous scene. Due to the scene becoming such a huge obstacle, Reiner and his co-producer decided to water it down. Even after this rewrite, the role of Paul was rejected by a whole host of famous names, including Harrison Ford, Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Robert Redford. James Caan eventually took the role, with a performance that some find underwhelming but that helped emphasize the fantastic performance of Kathy Bates.

Despite the fact the scene is a lot less graphic than King's original writing, it still showcases the brutality of Annie Wilkes as an antagonist. This was reflected in the filming of Misery, with a tense environment due to the movie's dark themes. In the documentary feature Misery Loves Company available on the special edition of Misery released in 2003, Caan expressed that Bates was so antiviolent that she struggled filming the hobbling scene, and it brought her to tears. Thankfully, she persevered despite her reservations and gave us one of the most iconic moments in cinema. Despite differences from the source material, Misery portrays Annie's misguided infatuation in a chilling manner. The movie adaptation doesn't suffer from its changes, and is just as chilling as the Stephen King novel it is based on.

Misery is currently available to buy on AppleTV+ in the U.S.

Buy on Apple TV+