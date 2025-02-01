For all the excellent Stephen King film adaptations that are out there, from Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption to Brian De Palma's Carrie and Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, only one can say that it came away with an Oscar – Rob Reiner's Misery. Released in 1990 to widespread critical acclaim, the feature based on King's 1987 novel of the same name is carried by a famous, career-defining performance by the great Kathy Bates as the obsessive Annie Wilkes that would earn the actress her only statuette to date. Between her scene-chewing acting and a strong screen partner in James Caan, it's still viewed among the best takes on the master of horror's work to date, with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score. Starting this month, this gem of horror history is now also free to watch as part of Tubi's catalog.

The vast majority of Misery's screen time is dominated by Bates and Caan as Wilkes and Victorian romance novelist Paul Sheldon. The film begins with Sheldon looking to move on from his beloved series following the titular Misery Chastain, and he even has a manuscript that will clear the way for something new. When he crashes his car in a blizzard, however, he winds up in the care of Wilkes, his self-described number-one fan and a nurse. What starts as a fortunate, if uncomfortable, situation as Wilkes offers to care for him in her remote cabin becomes a nightmare when she discovers that Sheldon plans to kill off Misery. She uses the situation to force him to write a new draft to her liking, growing more violent over time. Sheldon is left with no choice but to try and escape his deranged captor, becoming fully aware of what she's capable of throughout his captivity.

Misery was Reiner's second attempt at recreating the work of King after the success of his also beloved Stand By Me, and it once again became a hit at the box office with $61.3 million. The film was one of three collaborations the This Is Spinal Tap helmer had with two-time Oscar winner William Goldman alongside The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men. Together with Bates, they earned praise for presenting a layered rendition of one of the most chilling and frighteningly believable King villains that the author himself has called his favorite character. The team also landed a limited but solid supporting cast around her and Caan, including Richard Farnsworth, Frances Sternhagen, and Lauren Bacall.

What Other Stephen King Adaptations Are Coming Soon?