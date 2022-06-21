The bond between sisters can go from loving to terrorizing within seconds, and then back again. In the 1800s, the unbreakable connection between two sisters would end up being the subject of a novel 200 years later in Gill Hornby’s book, Miss Austen. And now, Deadline reveals that Hornby’s work is getting its series turn, courtesy of PBS Masterpiece. The story of the revered author, Jane Austen, and her sister, Cassandra Austen, will be receiving a four-part on-screen telling, rife with all the drama, romance, betrayal, and longing that one would expect from a book centered around the famous novelist.

Known for being a talented author in her own right, Hornby’s tale of the Austen sisters has captivated readers since it was first published in 2020. The story focuses on the relationship between the duo, both in life and beyond. It picks up ten years after Jane’s death with Cassandra returning to the town where they once lived, in order to collect a number of letters written by her late sister. It’s through these notes that readers - and soon viewers - are transported through the lives of the sisters and all their tumultuous relationships. In a move that has confused and bewildered Austen fans and historians for years, Cassandra decides to burn all the letters, leaving nothing but ashes where there were once stories and answers.

PBS Masterpiece is currently home to a wide variety of shows such as Around the World in 80 Days, Sanditon, Miss Scarlet & The Duke, Grantchester, and All Creatures Great & Small.

Image via Masterpiece

RELATED: What Those Fourth-Wall Breaks Add to 'Persuasion' and the World of Jane Austen

Scottish screenwriter Andrea Gibb (Swallows and Amazons) will adapt the book for the screen, which was picked up by the former BBC Films head, Christine Langan. Langan will produce under her Bonnie Productions banner with Susanne Simpson serving as executive producer for Masterpiece.

Sharing her enthusiasm for her book to receive its on-screen makeover, author Hornby said, "I’m so thrilled Miss Austen has landed with Christine and Masterpiece/PBS the dream team for the project. I can’t wait to see Jane and Cassandra brought back to life."

Prior to Miss Austen, Hornby published two well-crafted and humorous books titled All Together Now and The Hive. She’ll soon be debuting her follow-up to Miss Austen, titled Godmersham Park on June 23. The book will be another dramatized true telling of the goings-on in the world of the Austens and this time will center around a governess named Anne Sharpe and her time with the notable family. If the popularity surrounding Austen-based pieces are any indication, Masterpiece’s retelling of Miss Austen will be an absolute hit among viewers.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Miss Austen, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.