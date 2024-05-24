The Big Picture Benjamin Bratt brings heat to rom-coms such as Mother of the Bride and Miss Congeniality with his chemistry and charisma.

It’s taken considerable effort to bring back the rom-com as a viable genre for movie fans. It’s an area of cinema that is looked down upon for not offering the same type of stakes as a high-brow drama or even an action movie. It takes a level of commitment from the actors involved to lean into the plot and buy into the emotional stakes at play. Thankfully, rom-coms are on their way to cementing their comeback with recent hits like Anyone But You, The Idea of You, and Red, White, & Royal Blue. Part of this success is due to actors like Glen Powell and Nicholas Galitzine, who are doing their part to bring back the rom-com leading man and give respect to those who came before them. While it’s easy to look back and celebrate early 2000s rom-com actors like Matthew McConaughey and Dermot Mulroney, there’s an overlooked actor who deserves to be remembered with that same reverence — Benjamin Bratt.

Bratt has recently re-emerged into the rom-com space for the new Netflix movie, Mother of the Bride, starring Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove. The devilishly handsome Bratt brings all the charisma needed in this second-chance romance. For fans of his, this isn’t surprising, given that he’s been a great romantic lead in the past. Still, he somehow gets overlooked when celebrating the great rom-coms of the past. It’s surprising to say the least, considering he starred alongside Sandra Bullock in one of her best rom-coms – Miss Congeniality.

Eric Matthews Respects Gracie Hart as an Agent Before He Falls In Love With Her

Miss Congeniality stars Bullock as Gracie Hart, an FBI agent who reluctantly agrees to go undercover as a pageant queen in the Miss United States pageant. Leading the undercover team is Bratt’s Eric Matthews. This is the first investigation he’s leading, and like Gracie, Eric is trying to be taken seriously by the bureau. They’ve worked together before, and both their lives revolve around their jobs, even commenting to each other that they are “the job.” Gracie has to work twice as hard to earn the same amount of respect Eric gets. That’s why she initially flat-out refuses to go undercover; she doesn’t believe she’ll be taken seriously by putting on a ballgown and wanting world peace.

Gracie might not get respect from her boss, Agent McDonald (Ernie Hudson), but there’s respect between Gracie and Eric. They’ve worked together before in the past, and they know how good they are at their job. They have camaraderie and trust, meaning they’re not afraid to be honest with each other. That blunt honesty is how Eric is able to convince Gracie to accept this role. Later in the competition, Gracie tries to quit her assignment while Eric swims laps in the pool, and Eric assures her that he still sees her as an agent doing her job well. This respect and trust between them is foundational to how they begin to fall for each other.

That’s not to say that Eric isn’t affected by Gracie and her pageant queen makeover. Eric is quick to mention how beautiful she is before adding a quick dig at her previous appearance. Eric does start to see Gracie in a new light, but he continues to treat her as a valued member of his operation. When she’s in the dressing room before the swimsuit section of the competition, the other agents begin to ogle her and the other competitors. Eric swoops in and turns off their camera briefly in order to respect her privacy when she’s in a vulnerable position. Later, Eric goes off-book and disobeys McDonald’s orders in order to see the case through with Gracie because he trusts her suspicions about Kathy Morningside (Candice Bergen). Gracie and Eric have a mutual respect that keeps the flames burning once the two begin to fall for each other.

Benjamin Bratt Brings Sizzling Chemistry to ‘Miss Congeniality’

Close

Chemistry is key in rom-coms. Thankfully, Sandra Bullock and Benjamin Bratt have it in spades in Miss Congeniality. It certainly doesn’t hurt that both actors are easy on the eyes, but the chemistry between the characters runs deeper than the surface level. Even before Gracie goes through a makeover courtesy of Victor Melling (Michael Caine), she and Eric spar in the gym, and the fight sizzles with anger that’s just on the precipice of turning into passion. When Gracie starts to tease him that he thinks she’s gorgeous, Eric smoothly steps into her space and holds her gaze before biting into a donut. (Who knew a donut could be used as an object of seduction?) In fact, while they’re in Texas working on the case, Eric is quite loose in complementing Gracie’s beauty, which Gracie is always affected by before Eric tries to undercut it with a jab at her previous appearance. Bratt deftly transforms these small moments into something more heated.

The pool scene mentioned earlier best encapsulates the chemistry between Gracie and Eric throughout Miss Congeniality. For one, Gracie speaks to Eric while donning a beautiful ballgown, and Eric talks to her from the pool where he’s just wearing swim trunks. They aren’t just physically bare towards each other. Both Gracie and Eric express their mutual respect and fears about how their commitment to the bureau has cost them. After Eric affirms Gracie's dedication to this case and her job, he pulls her into the pool with him in a flirtatious move. It’s a playful end to their heartfelt conversation, and it shows how Gracie helps him loosen up when he’s usually so concerned about doing his job by the book. Eric throws caution to the wind to rile Gracie up, and to be blunt, it’s hot.

For a movie that has many feminist themes, Miss Congeniality doesn’t sacrifice its love story for the sake of it. Gracie’s agency as a woman and a federal agent is supported by Eric Matthews. Thanks to Benjamin Bratt, Eric is more than just a love interest or a rival at work. Eric respects and values Gracie, and through this operation, his playful relationship with her evolves from his respect into romance. Benjamin Bratt is a veteran of the rom-com genre that gets overlooked, but without him, the love story in Miss Congeniality doesn’t hit the same. If you feel you need further proof of Bratt’s magnetism, he still makes the basketball scene in Catwoman with Halle Barry hot despite the movie’s less-than-stellar story.

