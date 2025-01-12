Before Hwang Dong-hyuk created the global megahit that is Netflix’s Squid Game, he directed the charming Miss Granny. Off the bat, the fantasy comedy-drama asks a compelling question — what happens if a late-life crisis comes with a soundtrack and the magical ability to hit the rewind button? The titular character here is a no-nonsense 74-year-old (played by Na Moon-hee) who finds herself trapped in her 20-year-old body (Shim Eun-kyung). But instead of spiraling into a puddle of panic and existential dread, she finds a new lease on life with the kind of audacity only decades of experience can bring. The result of this all is a hilarious, yet heartfelt journey of self-discovery that’s complete with awkward romantic moments, and a handful of family secrets that finally see the light of day.

While the premise is as playful as they come, Miss Granny goes the way of movies like Tia and Tamera Mowry’s Seventeen Again, throwing layers of seriousness into the mix. Beneath its comedic exterior, there’s a sharp commentary on ageism, generational gaps, and the overlooked dreams of the elderly. Overall, the film dares people to consider what they’d do if they got a do-over at life. Would they change everything or finally embrace parts of themselves that they’ve been keeping locked away? Above all, Miss Granny is a stark reminder that the true answer to life as a whole is finally seeing yourself clearly.

‘Miss Granny’ Uses Comedy and Fantasy To Make People Rethink Second Chances

Image via CJ Entertainment

When most people think of second chances, they end up picturing a clean break or a clean slate. However, Miss Granny goes a whole other direction with the concept, and in the process, delivers a hilarious movie with many heartwarming moments. Instead of simply handing its protagonist, Oh Mal-soon, a.k.a Oh Doo-ri, a redo button, the movie turns the hands of time back to when she was 20 years old. As earlier mentioned, instead of spiraling or trying to dissect what happened, she seized the opportunity to relive some of the dreams she put on hold for decades, and dare we say that she did so in the most unexpected ways.

There’s a standout scene where the young-again Mal-soon decides to join her grandson’s band. While it’s definitely about having fun with family, it’s also the moment she unexpectedly takes the stage at a talent show to perform the song “I Will Survive”. Beyond being a quirky rendition of a memorable song, the performance is a celebration of her reclaiming thmie sense of freedom she thought was long gone. Across the board, the movie succeeds in the way it balances comedy and emotional depth. While it is your typical laugh-out-loud movie, especially in moments where Mal-soon struggles to act her “new” age, it’s also touching to see her reconnect with her son and realize that she didn’t hit pause on her dreams in vain. By throwing together absurd humor and heartfelt storytelling, Miss Granny changes what it means to have a second chance. It’s not simply a do-over, but a chance to celebrate who you’ve been and who you are.

‘Miss Granny’ offers a Unique Take on Self-Worth and Happiness