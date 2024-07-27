The Big Picture Marvel Comics launching exciting TVA comic series blending MCU and comic versions, promising groundbreaking adventures.

TVA introduces new team of heroes, including Miss Minutes, Ghost-Spider, and Captain Carter on multiverse missions.

Be ready for universe-spanning adventure as TVA tackles critical missions under new management, with stunning artwork by Pepe Larraz.

Hey y'all! This December, Marvel Comics is set to launch an exhilarating new chapter in the saga of the Time Variance Authority (TVA)! Announced by Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski during the Marvel Fanfare Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the upcoming five-issue limited comic book series "TVA" promises to deliver groundbreaking adventures as the agency tasked with upholding the timestream undergoes a thrilling evolution. TVA is written by Katharyn Blair, who you might know from Marvel Studios' hit Disney+ series Loki. She’s teaming up with Pere Perez, the amazing artist behind Carnage and Edge of Spider-Verse. This dynamic duo is set to blend the Marvel Comics’ version of the TVA with its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) counterpart, giving fans the best of both worlds.

Feige couldn't hide his excitement when discussing the new series, which was particularly thrilling for him as it sees his MCU characters crossing over onto the page instead of the other way around.

“I love this idea. It’s just as cool for us to see our work in comics as it is to bring the work of comic book creators to the big screen.”

Who Appears in 'TVA'?

The series is particularly exciting because it brings MCU characters into the Marvel Comics universe for the first time. One of the coolest newcomers is Miss Minutes from Loki—that mysterious, all-knowing entity keeping the TVA running smoothly. In TVA, Miss Minutes is gathering a fresh team of heroes tasked with keeping all realities and timelines in check. Get ready for a wild ride with some of your favorite and newly introduced characters. Ghost-Spider teams up with Captain Carter, a heartbroken Remy LeBeau, and other unique heroes. They’re on crucial missions across the multiverse to fix temporal anomalies and keep reality from falling apart.

You’re in for a treat with stunning artwork, including the cover by superstar artist Pepe Larraz. His work perfectly captures the essence of the revamped TVA, setting the stage for the visual and narrative adventure that awaits. TVA #1 (of 5) hits comic book stores on December 18th. Stay tuned for more updates and sneak peeks in the coming months. For more info, visit Marvel.com. And if you’re looking for a comic shop near you, check out www.comicshoplocator.com.

Get ready to dive into a universe-spanning adventure as the Time Variance Authority takes on its most critical missions yet. The TVA is under new management, and the timestream has never been in better hands!

