Tim Burton is, without a doubt, one of the most signature filmmakers of the past several decades when it comes to style. Although he has many imitators, no one but Burton has been able to capture the quirky mix of whimsy, fantasy, and horror that makes his films so entertaining. Although he is responsible for many classics, Burton had been on a bit of a losing streak in the past decade when it came to quality; despite grossing over $1 billion, Alice in Wonderland was a visually grotesque adventure, and other projects like Dark Shadows were outright bombs. Perhaps due to this decline in critical praise, some of Burton's most ardent fans avoided Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children altogether, as the fantasy adventure was a box office disappointment. However, Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children was a surprisingly interesting spin on the dark fantasy genre that left the door open for a sequel.

Does 'Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children' Set Up a Sequel?

Close

Based on the popular novel of the same name by Ransom Riggs, Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children follows the teenager Jake Portman (Asa Butterfield), who is taught by his grandfather Abe (Terence Stamp) that there is a mysterious group of invisible monsters known as “Hollows.” To learn more about his abilities, Jake is sent to learn at a mysterious academy led by the enigmatic headmistress, Miss Alma LeFay Peregrine (Eva Green). After the shapeshifting villain Frederick Bannon (Samuel L. Jackson) attempts to hunt down the other “peculiar” children, Jake teams up with his aerokinetic friend Emma Bloom (Ella Purnell) to save their school. Although the film does a great job establishing the mythology behind the fantasy world, Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children primarily succeeds in setting up the characters for a sequel in which they could go on another adventure. Riggs has thus far written six novels, with the final installment, The Desolation of Devil’s Acre, released in 2021.

The sequels of the novel are far more exciting as they go deeper into the existential battle between good and evil that has been waged for years. Although Jake spends the majority of the film learning about what he can accomplish, the subsequent stories allow him to develop deeper connections with his fellow students. Although Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children does share some commonalities with other adaptations of young adult novels, the sequels are far darker, with some elements that dip into horror. This is certainly something that Burton could master if given the chance to direct another installment; many of his best films, such as Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, were able to hint at darker ideas while remembering to keep an adolescent audience in mind.

A 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' Sequel Could Surpass the Original​​​​​​

Burton is in a far better position to helm a sequel to Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children now than he was after the film's initial release, as he has been able to benefit from a string of recent successes. Burton served as a key collaborator on Wednesday, another young adult story with dark fantasy themes, which has become one of the biggest shows in the history of Netflix; he also proved himself capable of making a great sequel with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is one of the highest grossing films of 2024. Burton has admitted his hesitancy about working with Disney again due to his experiences on Dumbo, and the original Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children was produced by 20th Century Fox. However, the success of franchise films like Prey, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes indicate that Disney is still allowing Fox to have creative freedom.

A Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children sequel would certainly benefit from the star power of Purnell, who has exploded in popularity over the past year thanks to her acclaimed performance in Prime Video’s Fallout. Considering that the second novel, Hollow City, centers on Emma, it would make sense for Purnell to take the lead in the development of a sequel. While the box office returns may have been underwhelming, Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children received stronger reviews than many of Burton’s other recent projects. Hopefully, the film’s newfound popularity on streaming will incentivize Disney to put a sequel in active development.