Tim Burton's recent run of movies has left a lot to be desired, with his heyday of wacky, gothic-inspired, works of art feeling, to some, long gone. However, 2024 brought around a small renaissance for the master of the peculiar, with the long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice proving a smash hit with audiences and storming to box office success. Because of this, many eyes have been drawn to other titles in Burton's recent filmography, with some forgotten entries thankfully getting greater and deserved recognition.

One such flick is 2016's Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, a dark, twisting fantasy adventure that captured plenty of attention upon its first arrival. Featuring a cast that includes a young Ella Purnell, Eva Green, Asa Butterfield, and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as a Rotten Tomatoes critical score of 65% and an audience rating of 60%, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children sadly failed to stay in the limelight for long, despite being the director's highest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes until the Beetlejuice legacy sequel some eight years later. In fact, compared to other similarly timed titles such as Alice Through the Looking Glass and Dumbo, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children can honestly be considered a masterpiece. Thankfully, after eight years, this underrated film is finally finding a deserved home, with Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children officially entering Max's top 10 this past week, according to FlixPatrol. A synopsis for the movie reads:

"When his beloved grandfather leaves Jake clues to a mystery that spans different worlds and times, he finds a magical place known as Miss Peregrine's School for Peculiar Children. But the mystery and danger deepen as he gets to know the residents and learns about their special powers - and their terrifying enemies. Ultimately, Jake discovers that only his own special peculiarity can save his new friends."

'Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children' Was a Box Office Hit

Despite becoming somewhat of a forgotten venture for Burton and co in the years since, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children was a fair success in theaters upon its initial run. Made for a reported $110 million, the movie more than doubled its investment, finishing just shy of $300 million at the global box office, split between an $87 million domestic haul and $208 million in overseas markets. Add this to the notable $24 million in home market sales, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children was comfortably Burton's most financially successful venture in six years since the billion-dollar Alice in Wonderland in 2010.

Miss Peregrine's School for Peculiar Children is officially in Max's top 10. You can catch the movie on the streamer now.

