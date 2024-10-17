Tim Burton is back, as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been enjoying a spectacular (or should I say, spectral) run at the box office. This has led to another Burton-helmed film, Miss Peregine's Home for Peculiar Children, to climb the global Netflix charts. It's not hard to see why: Miss Peregine's contains the visual flair and the off-kilter premise that's populated much of Burton's filmography. It also stars Ella Purnell, who's been carving out a hot streak in shows including Yellowjackets, Fallout and Sweetpea, in a main role. But when it premiered in theaters eight years ago, Miss Peregrine's was met with mixed reviews and a soft box office opening. What exactly led to this reception?

What Is 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' About?

Based on the novel by Ransom Riggs, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children begins when Jake Portman (Asa Butterfield) finds his grandfather Abe (Terence Stamp) dying, with his eyes having been violently removed. In order to find closure, Jake travels to London to find "the loop of September 3, 1943," which were Abe's last words to him. There, he encounters Miss Alma LeFay Peregrine (Eva Green), one of the "Peculiars" his grandfather had told him stories about. Miss Peregrine and the other "Peculiars" have been hiding from monstrous "Hollows" via a loop in time that takes place in September 3, 1943. Jake starts connecting with the other Perculiars, including Emma Bloom (Purnell), a Peculiar who can manipulate air and with whom he forms a romantic relationship.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children can best be described as "Addams Family meets X-Men," with the former's gothic structure inspiring the set design and clothing choices, while the latter's tales of superpowered adolescence form the bulk of the story. The cast is also a great collection of talent; Green brings a sense of mystery, along with a pinch of danger to her performance as Miss Peregrine while Samuel L. Jackson cuts a terrifying figure as Mr. Frederick "Fred" Barron, the Hollows' leader. It's the dynamic between Butterfield and Purnell which ends up carrying the film, as unlike most YA adaptations, there's genuine chemistry between their characters. The scene where Emma shows Jake her Peculiar ability is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

'Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children' Hit Theaters During a Rough Patch for Tim Burton

While Miss Peregerine's Home for Peculiar Children might have had a unique premise, it premiered when Tim Burton's films weren't receiving the critical praise and box office that they used to. Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows were both panned. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children also came at a time when the YA genre was on the downslope; Harry Potter and The Hunger Games had both concluded their respective runs and left a shadow that most films struggled to get out of. While positive reviews focused on how Burton let his unique vision shine on the screen, the negative ones drew less-than-flattering comparisons to the X-Men films.

Ella Purnell Had a Great Experience Working With Tim Burton

One person who has fond memories of working on Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is Ella Purnell herself. Purnell described the process of working with Burton during FanExpo Chicago, likening him to a mad scientist:

"He is the best guy. I haven’t seen him for ages, probably not since we did Miss Peregrine’s. But he’s like a mad scientist. He’s got such vision, and his thinking space is up here, so he’ll never make eye-contact with you because he’s thinking all the time. He just pulls these things together, and it’s all just in his mind’s eye. It’s amazing to watch him work."

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children might be enjoying a reappraisal due to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's success, but it is still a film worth watching for Ella Purnell's performance and Tim Burton's unique visual style. This is no mere X-Men clone.

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

