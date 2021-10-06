Inspired by all the iconic Haunted Mansion attractions located at the Disney theme parks around the world, the Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion follows The Great Gonzo as he takes on the challenge of surviving Halloween night in The Haunted Mansion, accompanied by Pepe the King Prawn. While his Muppet friends are having their own Halloween celebration, Gonzo and Pepe must avoid becoming one of the grim grinning ghosts contained within, as they face a variety of characters and are surrounded by many fun Easter eggs.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Miss Piggy talked about her Kermit costume for the special, gave some tips for capturing the perfect Miss Piggy pizzazz, what she enjoyed about playing Madame Leota, and what she’d still like to conquer in her career.

Collider: Hi there, Miss Piggy.

MISS PIGGY: Hello.

I appreciate you talking to me. In this movie, you get to host a Halloween party where you’re dressed up as Kermit, and Kermit is dressed up as you. What did you think of your Kermit costume? How did it feel to wear it? Did it give you any new understanding of Kermit?

MISS PIGGY: It was a good costume. I think I look better as him, then he looks as moi. I much prefer just being me and dressing the way I normally dress. You can’t really call the Kermit costume I wore fabulous or anything because it’s just Kermit. But it was fun.

You make it fabulous.

MISS PIGGY: Thank you.

Did you get to give any input into the Miss Piggy costume that Kermit got to wear?

MISS PIGGY: Oh, yeah, sure. He’s got a boa, and it’s actually one of my boas. I didn’t let him wear my pearls. Nobody wears the pearls. They don’t touch them.

For anyone in the world who’s thinking of dressing up as Miss Piggy for Halloween, what advice would you give them when it comes to capturing the perfect Miss Piggy pizzazz?

MISS PIGGY: The perfect Miss Piggy pizzazz. I like that. There are the accessories – the pearls, the gloves, the boas, the hair. But it’s really about striking an attitude, being strong, and not letting anybody push you around. And of course, being fabulous.

You also got to be Madame Leota (as Madame Pigota) in Muppets Haunted Mansion. How did you feel about seeing yourself as a floating head in a crystal ball?

MISS PIGGY: You know, honestly, I wasn’t really thrilled about it, at first. Sticking your head in a fishbowl for a couple hours of shooting is not exactly fun. Not my idea of fun. No. But when I saw the finished product, I thought, “Oh, my goodness gracious, look how much I did with so little.” They say the best actors are all about the face. Well, I had a home run in this one, sweetheart. Oh, my goodness. I don’t know. I’m just gonna be a head, in everything I do. All my movies, it’s just gonna be my head. I might even limit it to just the eyes. I think I can really do it all, just with those. What do you think?

I think they should definitely pay you extra for the rest of the body.

MISS PIGGY: That’s a good idea. You could be my agent. Yes, that’s a really clever idea.

You’re a diva, you’re a fashion icon, and you’re a film and TV star. What is left that you haven’t done yet? Is there anything you’d still like to conquer?

MISS PIGGY: Studio exec, maybe. Then, I could green light all my own movies.

That’s definitely a plan.

MISS PIGGY: Yeah.

Well, I very much appreciate you giving me your time, Miss Piggy. Thank you so much for talking to me.

MISS PIGGY: Absolutely. Muppets Haunted Mansion. Disney+. October 8th. Don’t miss it.

Muppets Haunted Mansion is available to stream at Disney+ on October 8th.

