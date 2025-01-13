With a new detective, Alexander Blake (Tom Durant-Pritchard), in town following William “The Duke” Wellington's (Stuart Martin) departure to New York, Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) already has a lot on her plate. Miss Scarlet returned with its fifth season on Sunday, January 12, and with it came the arrival of DI Alexander Blake, who has a problem with private detectives, prompting him to kick Eliza off the case of a missing Lord accused of murder.

As a man who likes doing his business alone, the new officer has a rule not to use private detectives — like Eliza; however, he “finds her skill and charm almost impossible to ignore,” according to actor Tom Durant-Pritchard. Durant-Pritchard recently divulged this with TV Insider, adding a few details of his character’s relationship with Miss Scarlet:

“The relationship is tough to start with because he’s had dreadful experiences with private detectives in the past. So, their relationship gets off to a pretty frosty start. It thaws out as the season goes on because she continually proves herself to be more than competent. But it does add a complicated dynamic to their relationship because he’s constantly having to put up with Miss Scarlet arriving at every crime scene and having to solve all these things with her.”

Eliza’s Relationship With the New Detective Will Evolve in 'Miss Scarlet' Season 5

Image via PBS

The next episode, titled “The Guild," which already has a synopsis will air on January 19. In the next installment, the head of the powerful Guild of Private Detectives turns up dead, and Blake finds himself working with Eliza whether he likes it or not. With that, we can expect the duo’s relationship to evolve gradually, both professionally and personally, which Durant-Pritchard explained, saying:

“We meet these two characters when they’re both coming off the back of something quite difficult. Obviously, the Duke’s gone; Eliza’s kind of left alone in London with the wounds of that relationship. And Blake has had a pretty troubled past. So, they find each other at a pretty sensitive time for the two of them. These characters have found themselves in a position where the work is always going to be the most important thing. But yes, there is a sort of chemistry between the two which is undeniable, and I think they’re both in a place in their lives where they’d be foolish not to at least explore that a little bit. The relationship grows as the season goes on, and they start to find more and more within each other that they can learn to respect and ultimately maybe even like a bit.”

Miss Scarlet Season 5 airs on Sundays on PBS.

Your changes have been saved Miss Scarlet and The Duke Release Date March 31, 2020 Creator(s) Rachel New Network PBS

Watch on PBS