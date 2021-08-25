The second season is set for release in 2022 on Masterpiece.

The popular Masterpiece mystery series Miss Scarlet and The Duke has released a new teaser photo for the upcoming Season 2. Filming is currently taking place in Belgrade, Serbia with expectations of a 2022 season release on Masterpiece on PBS.

Kate Phillips (The Crown, Peaky Blinders) and Stuart Martin (Jamestown) reprise their roles as the titular characters Eliza Scarlet and William “The Duke” Wellington. The story continues with Scarlet, the first female detective of London, attempting to expand her private firm with the help of her childhood friend, professional colleague, and potential love interest Duke.

Phillips expressed her excitement at getting to return to the series in an official statement, saying, "It’s like no time has passed at all. We’ve slipped right back into the same old Duke and Eliza dynamic. If anything, it feels richer and more playful than ever. I can’t wait for our MASTERPIECE audience to see it.”

Image via Masterpiece

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian': Jon Favreau Reveals That Was Not Mark Hamill's Actual Voice in the Season 2 Finale

Phillips' co-star Martin echoed those sentiments on making a comeback for Season 2, adding:

“I’m beyond delighted to be back in Duke’s bowler hat and boots, swaggering the streets of London by Kate’s side. To return to this rich, wonderful world and the characters that Rachael has created, with this incredible team, it feels like we’re home. I can’t wait for our MASTERPIECE family and fans to see where Eliza and Duke go next, and who they bump into on the way."

Miss Scarlet and The Duke is a six-part mystery created by Rachael New, who also serves as the writer for the series along with Ben Edwards. In addition to Phillips and Martin, other cast members include Andrew Gower (Poldark, Outlander), Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey), Ansu Kabia (World on Fire, The Long Song), and Cathy Belton (Philomena). New serves as executive producer for the series alongside Patty Lenahan Ishimoto, Jin Ishimoto, Harvey Myman, and Patrick Irwin. The executive producer for Masterpiece is Susanne Simpson. Steve Hughes and Ivan Zivkovic are directors for the series.

Fans can expect to see the mystery continue for Miss Scarlet and the Duke sometime in 2022 when Season 2 airs on Masterpiece on PBS.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: ‘The Office’ Funko Advent Calendar Includes 24 Different Pocket Pops!

Share Share Tweet Email

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy’s Next Movie, ‘The Adam Project’, Is Coming Early Next Year to Netflix The 'Free Guy' duo reteam on a time travel film that Levy likens to 'Frequency' and 'Field of Dreams'.

Read Next