The fiercest female detective of Scotland Yard is back to take on intriguing crimes and unfathomable mysteries in Season 2 of Miss Scarlet and The Duke. Returning to its original network of Masterpiece PBS, the six episode series will begin airing on October 16 at 8 p.m. ET and will drop one episode per week. If you’re a fan of female-driven pieces such as Netflix’s adaptation of Nancy Springer’s YA novel, Enola Holmes, then you need to get caught up with the first season of Miss Scarlet and The Duke before the second one airs because you won’t want to miss any of the action. Along with the release date, the network has also revealed a Season 2 trailer shedding light on the cases the titular duo will face when they return to our screens.

Season 1 introduced us to Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips), an unmarried woman in Victorian London whose father has just died. Finding herself stuck between a rock and a hard place, with no husband to take care of her and no job to speak of, Eliza makes a difficult decision and forges forward as the leader of her father’s detective agency. Although she’s constantly jeered and booed by naysayers because she’s not only a woman in the workforce, but is also attempting to break into the male dominated detective business, she soon makes an ally in Detective Inspector William Wellington (Stuart Martin) of Scotland Yard who goes by the nickname “The Duke.” Together, the two demolish all the cases thrown their way.

The trailer for the second season of Miss Scarlet and The Duke reveals more of the same exciting boundary breaking happenings for Eliza as she proves the men wrong by consistently beating them to the crime busting finishing line. While she and William continue to work together, their bond also begins to grow, and Season 2 promises to make things more flirty between the duo. With cases popping out of every nook and cranny, Scarlet and William will have their hands full this season as they continue to trust one another and see each mystery through until the very end.

Created by Rachael New, the series also stars Ansu Kabia, Andrew Gower, and Kevin Doyle. A terrific show that encourages its audiences to trudge ahead even in the face of challenges, Season 2 of Miss Scarlet and The Duke will continue to push the boundaries on what’s possible in the female led crime genre. Check out the full trailer below.

