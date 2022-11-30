Miss Scarlet and the Duke has been officially confirmed for a fourth season, Deadline first reported. The hit British-Irish Masterpiece series will return to PBS sometime next year, with filming and production currently underway in Serbia.

The hit mystery stars Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, the first-ever female detective in Victorian London. Together with her colleague and potential love interest, Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin), the two begin to tackle the crimes and mysteries that plague Victorian London. The creators of the show revealed that the character of Eliza Scarlet was inspired by Elizabeth Bennet from Pride and Prejudice, and that Eliza’s name is a combination of the two literary heroines Elizabeth Bennett and Scarlett O’Hara, from Gone with the Wind. In an interview with alibi UK, Kate Phillips explains the complicated relationship between Eliza and the Duke in the show, saying:

“At the beginning, the Duke doesn’t think that Eliza should be a detective. He thinks it’s dangerous for her and it’s not the job for a woman and that infuriates her. So, I think Eliza thinks the Duke’s a good detective, that he’s good at his job and she respects him, but she thinks that he’s lazy and wants to close cases really quickly. What’s great about her is that she kind of whips him into shape and that’s the kind of tussle that they have throughout the whole series.”

Kate Phillips is most famous for her role as Arthur’s wife on Netflix’s Peaky Blinders, and for portraying Jane Seymour in the successful miniseries Wolf Hall. Other cast members of Miss Scarlet and the Duke include Cathy Belton, Evan McCabe, Paul Bazely, Felix Scott, Curtis Kantsa, Tim Chipping, and Simon Ludders.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke is written by Rachael New and Ben Edwards, and is executive produced by Todd Berger, Patrick Irwin, and Jin Ishimoto. The Season 4 directors include Nimer Rashed, Rachael New, and Milos Kodemo. The first season premiered in March 2020 and focused on Eliza Scarlet’s origin story, as she is almost left penniless after her father, Henry Scarlet, unexpectedly dies. Instead of choosing marriage for financial security, Eliza decides to continue her father’s detective agency, and works under his name in order to build her reputation in the male-dominated world of detective work. Seasons 2 and 3 focus on Eliza’s challenges as she struggles to build her detective agency while dealing with competition from a rival agency. She also navigates her stormy relationship with The Duke while dealing with complex cases of corruption, disappearances, financial challenges, murders, and even bomb threats.

Season 3 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke will premiere on PBS on January 8, 2023 at 8/7 CT and is currently available for streaming on PBS Passport and PBS’s Masterpiece Prime Video Channel. New episodes roll out weekly on the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel, and the season will run through February 12, 2023.

Checkout the official Miss Scarlet and the Duke Season 3 trailer below: